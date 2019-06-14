Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury
The Bruins defenseman is expected to take five to six weeks to recover.
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara earned an even greater level of respect than he already had from fans by playing with a serious jaw injury during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.
On Friday, less than 48 hours after the team’s disappointing 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 7, Chara opened up about the extent of the injury he suffered after a puck hit him in the face during the second period of Game 4.
According to the 42-year-old, he sustained multiple fractures to his jaw, and had pins, plates, and wires inserted.
Zdeno Chara, meeting with reporters during the #NHLBruins end-of-season media availability, confirms he had multiple fractures to his jaw. Expected recovery is 5-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/Sa07lcZkOh
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 14, 2019
The injury will reportedly take five to six weeks to heal.
While dealing with a jaw that was broken in multiple places, Chara said he consumed most of his food in liquid form.
Additionally, Chara will have an MRI on a “lower body injury” that kept him out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.