Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury

The Bruins defenseman is expected to take five to six weeks to recover.

Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara earned an even greater level of respect than he already had from fans by playing with a serious jaw injury during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

On Friday, less than 48 hours after the team’s disappointing 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 7, Chara opened up about the extent of the injury he suffered after a puck hit him in the face during the second period of Game 4.

According to the 42-year-old, he sustained multiple fractures to his jaw, and had pins, plates, and wires inserted.

The injury will reportedly take five to six weeks to heal.

While dealing with a jaw that was broken in multiple places, Chara said he consumed most of his food in liquid form.

Additionally, Chara will have an MRI on a “lower body injury” that kept him out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

