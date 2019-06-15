Here’s the list of injuries Bruins players were dealing with this postseason

Playoff hockey is not for the faint of heart.

An already-physical sport reaches a new level in the postseason, and more and more players are left wounded and hampered the longer the playoffs go.

On Friday, two days after their season came to a screeching halt with a Game 7 loss to the St. Louis Blues, the Bruins gave some insight into just how banged up they were.

Never seen an NHL breakup day that wasn’t grisly. https://t.co/tgHoVWkqVP — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 15, 2019

Zdeno Chara confirmed that the Brayden Schenn shot that hit him in the jaw during Game 4 left multiple fractures, the Boston Globe’s Matt Porter wrote. Chara will reportedly need 5-6 weeks to recover, and he said he expects to be ready for training camp in September. The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa noted that Chara has several plates in his jaw and wiring in his mouth and was mostly on a liquid diet.

Then there’s blue liners John Moore and Kevan Miller, who likely will miss time to start the season. Miller, who met the media on crutches Friday and had a brace on his right knee, said he broke the same kneecap twice this spring, first on April 4 and then against the Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs.

“I don’t think frustrating does it justice, to be honest with you,” Miller told reporters. “It’s disappointing.”

Kevan Miller had just about the most brutal year you can imagine. Broken hand – Oct

Fractured larynx – Nov

Torn oblique – Feb

Broken kneecap vertically – April

Broke same kneecap horizontally as he was about to come back – May Vows he will be back, though it’ll be a long road. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 14, 2019

Miller said he’ll be back, and he’s hoping he’s hit his injury quota now and is done for a while.

Moore, meanwhile, races a recovery of 4-6 months after surgery to repair a broken humerus and blown out shoulder.

Porter said the Bruins’ top line collectively wouldn’t blame injuries for its performance in the Stanley Cup Final. Patrice Bergeron had groin trouble, Brad Marchand had groin, oblique, and hand issues, and David Pastrnak’s aggravated a thumb injury.

Jake DeBrusk had a hard time returning from a concussion Toronto’s Nazem Kadri gave him in Game 2 against the Maple Leafs, and Noel Acciari played through a broken sternum he suffered vs. Columbus.