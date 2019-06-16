Zdeno Chara thanks Bruins fans after devastating end to season

Just four days after the Bruins lost to the Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, captain Zdeno Chara saluted Bruins’ fans on his Instagram account.

“On behalf of all of the players and from the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of our fans for your support and loyalty this year,” Chara wrote Sunday. “We never could have made it this far without you. We will be back…”

Chara played in Games 5, 6, and 7 after fracturing his jaw in Game 4. The often stoic leader was emotional about the reaction he received upon returning in Game 5, writing “I can still hear the overwhelming cheers and applause from our fans.”

Chara confirmed Friday at the Bruins’ break-up day that he fractured his jaw and will need 5-6 weeks to recover. Doctors inserted two plates, wires, and screws into his jaw and played the rest of the series with a custom jaw protector attached to his helmet. He also went on a liquid diet after the injury.

Read his full remarks below: