Bruins players partied in Boston over the weekend

The players blew off some steam after losing the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston Bruins Party The Grand
The Bruins held an end of season celebration party at The Grand in Boston. –Photo via Big Night Entertainment Group
9:59 AM

The Bruins held a season-ending party in Boston this past weekend to blow off some steam after a long postseason run that brought the team all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

While most of the team’s players remain signed through next season, Marcus Johansson, Noel Acciari, and Steven Kampfer turn unrestricted free agents on July 1, and the offseason could bring unexpected trades along with it – making this past weekend the last opportunity for this year’s group to enjoy one another’s company.

Atlanta rapper Lil Jon and members of the 2009 Boston University men’s hockey team, which won the national championship that year, were also in attendance at The Grand Boston.

Here are a number of photos and videos from the party:

Music blared and confetti flew at The Grand as Bruins players and their families celebrated the end of the season.

Brad Marchand definitely lost his shirt…

… and he probably isn’t actually sorry for it.

Marchand snapped a picture of defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Tuukka Rask made a speech and hung out by the DJ’s booth.

Tuukka Rask made a speech at the Bruins’ end of season party at The Grand. —Photo via Big Night Entertainment Group

Sean Kuraly chatted with Lil Jon.

Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins Lil Jon
Rapper Lil Jon and Bruins forward Sean Kuraly. —Photo via Big Night Entertainment Group

The team made sure to get a group photo with all their significant others.

