A Bruins-centric guide to the NHL Draft

The Bruins will pick 30th overall during the first round Friday and currently own five total draft picks.

Jack Hughes USA Hockey NHL
Jack Hughes is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. –Martin Rose / Getty Images
By
Andrew Mahoney
9:31 AM

As devastating as losing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final was, the Bruins will not have much time to lick their wounds. The preparation for the 2019-20 season is well underway, with the 2019 NHL Draft to be held this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about the draft.

Basic info

Round 1: Friday, 8 p.m. (NBCSN)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, 1 p.m. (NHL Network)

Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Where the Bruins pick

By virtue of losing in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bruins will have the 30th pick of the draft. They have five selections to make, as they traded away their picks in the second and fourth rounds. They also traded their pick for the seventh round but acquired another one in a separate trade.

Round 1: 30th overall

Round 2: Pick No. 61 traded to New Jersey as part of Marcus Johansson trade

Round 3: 92nd

Round 4: Pick No. 123 traded to Chicago in 2018 for Tommy Wingels

Round 5: 154th

Round 6: 185th

Round 7: 192nd acquired from the New York Rangers as part of the Adam McQuaid trade

Round 7: Pick No. 216 sent to the Rangers as part of the Rick Nash trade. Carolina now owns the pick.

What are the Bruins’ biggest area of needs?

A lack of size on the wing seemed to haunt the Bruins in the Final, so that could be an area they target. Additionally, with Patrice Bergeron, turning 34 next month, and David Krejci,33, both getting older, they may look to find a top six center.

Who might the Bruins target?

Picking that late in the first round, it’s a guessing game, but there are those out there who are doing just that. It’s likely that whomever the selection is, he might not be in a position to contribute right away, and may not even sign with the organization, choosing instead to play in junior hockey or in college.

Players who have commited to play NCAA hockey in the fall appear on different mock drafts as going to the Bruins, including two Boston University commits:

Robert Mastrosimone, right wing, 5 feet 10 inches, 171 pounds — The East Islip, N.Y., native is headed to BU after playing the last two seasons with the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

Alex Vlasic, defenseman, 6-6, 200 — Another BU commit, he played the last two seasons for the US National Team Development Program.

Bobby Brink, right wing, 5-8, 165 — After spending the last two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers, Brink is committed to play at Denver in the fall.

Top prospects

Jack Hughes and Kappo Kakko are considered to be the clear cut top two picks, with the New Jersey Devils likely taking Hughes with the No. 1 pick and the New York Rangers selecting Kakko at No. 2. After those two are off the board, the draft is more uncertain. Here’s a look at some of the top prospects.

Jack Hughes, center, 5-10, 170 — Rather than follow his brother, Quinn, to Michigan, Hughes played for the US National Team Development Program last season. He had 34 goals and 78 assists in 50 games.

Kaapo Kakko, right wing, 6-2, 194 — Kakko played for TPS in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, last season, scoring 22 goals and 16 assists in 45 games.

Alex Turcotte center, 5-11, 186 — His points per game on the USNTDP ranked second behind Hughes last season. Should he not sign with the team that selects him, he will be a freshman with the Wisconsin Badgers in the fall.

Dylan Cozens, center, 6-3, 183 — Tallied 34 goals and 50 assists for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League.

Kirby Dach, center, 6-4, 198 — In 62 games with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL, the big forward had 25 goals and 48 assists.

Bowen Byram, defenseman, 6-1, 195 — Byram, who just turned 18 on June 13, could be the first defenseman selected in the draft. He led all WHL players in playoff scoring, registering 26 points in 22 games.

Vasili Podkozlin, right wing, 6-1, 196 — He has the size and the skills to be a top five pick, but has not put up the numbers to match while playing in Russia.

Trevor Zegras, center, 6-0, 173 — The Boston University commit played at Avon Old Farms in Conn., before spending the last two seasons with the USNTDP.

Cole Caufield, right wing, 5-7, 163 — Although he’s a bit undersized, Caufield played in the USNTDP the last two seasons. A native of Stevens Point, he committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season.

Philip Broberg, defenseman, 6-3, 200 — Broberg will not turn 18 until after the draft, yet the product of Sweden may be the second defenseman selected.

TOPICS: Bruins
