Here is the Bruins’ 2019-20 preseason schedule

The Bruins will play games against the Devils, Flyers, and Blackhawks to help determine the team's regular season roster this fall.

Boston Bruins NHL
The Bruins announced the team's preseason schedule Tuesday. –Ed Zurga / Getty Images
3:01 PM

Already missing the Bruins?

For now, there is the NHL Entry Draft and free agency to look ahead to, but the team’s campaign to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final follows just a few months later.

The Bruins announced the team’s preseason schedule Tuesday, a slate of six games in September that will allow the team to assess its roster for the 2019-20 season.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, September 16 (Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey) at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 19 (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia) at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 21 (United Center, Chicago) at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, September 23 (TD Garden, Boston) vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 25 (TD Garden, Boston) vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 28 (TD Garden, Boston) vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 3 p.m. ET

