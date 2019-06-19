Here are the NHL Draft prospects with local ties

The Bruins might not make their first selection of this year’s draft until the 30th pick, but Boston-area hockey fans will have plenty of other reasons to follow this weekend’s proceedings in Vancouver. A number of prospects with local connections are expected to be selected this weekend, possibly as high as within the top 10 picks of the first round.

Here’s a look at some of the prospects with ties to the area:

Matt Boldy, left wing, 6 feet, 2 inches, 192 pounds — After playing at Dexter, the Millis native spent the last two seasons with the US National Team Development Program. He is ranked ninth among North American skaters according to NHL Central Scouting and has committed to Boston College.

Matt Boldy (top 2019 prospect) is such a creative and skilled handler. He dangles through players on the backhand with more variety and success than most players can on their forehand. And it doesn't just stop with the moves — dangerous backhand passer and shooter, too. pic.twitter.com/sMuKd7yero — Mitch Brown (@MitchLBrown) January 28, 2019

Henry Thrun, defenseman, 6-2, 190 — A native of Southborough, Thrun played two years at St. Mark’s followed by two more with the USNTDP. He has committed to play at Harvard in the fall.

Braden Doyle, defenseman, 6-0, 168 — The Lynnfield native played for Lawrence Academy last season and will suit up for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL in the fall. He is committed to join Boston University in 2020.

Other locals who could be selected

Ben Meehan, defenseman, 6-0, 163 — After playing the last three years at Dexter, the Walpole native will join Cedar Rapids in the USHL before enrolling at UMass Lowell in 2020.

Tyler Young, right wing, 6-1, 165 — Having played the last two seasons with Lawrence Academy, Young will play for the Wenatchee Wild in the British Columbia Hockey League before heading to Providence in 2020. The Lancaster native is the son of two-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Young.

Prospects from Mass. colleges

Spencer Knight, goalie, 6-3, 198 — Ranked No. 1 among North American goalies, the Darien, Conn., native will head to Boston College in the fall after playing the last two seasons with the USNTDP.

Spencer Knight makes a huge stop on the breakaway. As expected, he's been fantastic today. #U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/fzGRdSjtsC — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) April 27, 2019

Marc Del Gaizo, defenseman, 5-9, 170 — The Basking Ridge, N.J., native paired with Cale Makar as a freshman for UMass last season, and could be asked to take on a bigger role for the Minutemen after Makar’s departure. He scored the winning goal in overtime against Denver in the Frozen Four.

John Farinacci, center, 6-0, 185 — After putting up impressive numbers the last two seasons at Dexter, the native of Red Bank, N.J., is headed to Harvard in September.

Jayden Struble, defenseman, 6-0, 194 — The Cumberland, R.I., native played the last two seasons at St. Sebastian’s and will skate for the Victoria Grizzlies in the BCHL before joining Northeastern in 2020.

Robert Mastrosimone, right wing, 5-10, 171 — The East Islip, N.Y., native is headed to BU after playing the last two seasons with the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

Alex Vlasic, defenseman, 6-6, 200 — Another BU commit, he played the last two seasons for the US National Team Development Program.

Cade Webber, defenseman, 6-6, 194 — The Meadville, Pa., product brings size and played for The Rivers School the last three seasons. After heading to the Penticton Vees in the BCHL, he’ll join BU in the fall of 2020.