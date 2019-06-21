Bruins select big center John Beecher at No. 30 in NHL Draft

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Bruins selected John Beecher, a 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound center, with their first pick (No. 30) in the NHL amateur entry draft Friday night at the Rogers Arena.

“I couldn’t be more happy to go to the organization,’’ said Beecher, who was overshadowed by some elite talent on the National program, in part why he was still available late in Round 1. “I’m a big power forward. I used my size and speed to my advantage. I think my game really translates well to Boston. So I am a guy who gains a lot of momentum for my team . . . it’s exciting.’’

Beecher, from Elmira, N.Y., will enter the University of Michigan in September as a freshman, after spending the last two years with the US National Development Team in Plymouth, Mich. Beecher he is likely to play college hockey for two years before considering making the leap to the pros.