What Don Sweeney said ahead of the NHL Draft

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Thursday that while he’s open to discussing trades to move the 30th overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft, the team is prepared to select a player at that spot.

“I think every year we continue to look at what helps us depth-wise,” Sweeney said. “Short-term [and] long-term. And this is probably a situation that if we could potentially move back, or move up for that matter… If not, we’re well prepared that we’ll make our selection and find hopefully another good player for us.”

The Bruins hold five picks in this weekend’s draft and currently do not own selections in rounds two and four.

The Bruins have selected a defenseman with their first pick in the draft each year Sweeney has been the team’s general manager — Jakub Zboril in 2015, Charlie McAvoy in 2016, Urho Vaakanainen in 2017, and Axel Andersson in 2017.

While Sweeney said the Bruins “never want to pass up on who we think is the best player,” he acknowledged the importance of acquiring depth, especially at defense, that may strengthen Sweeney’s positioning in potential trade talks down the road.

“So that’s what we’ve tried to do: take the best player, philosophically, but also identify some areas and positions of strength around the league,” Sweeney said. “Two-position players for us are always important players.”

The first round of the NHL Draft will air on NBC Sports at 8 p.m. from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Rounds 2-7 will air Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.