One thing to know about each member of the Bruins’ 2019 draft class

Boston's five selections each bring a unique skillset.

NHL Entry Draft 2019
The Bruins made five selections at the NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday. –The Canadian Press via AP
By
Matthew Castle
June 24, 2019

The Boston Bruins busy offseason is officially underway.

Following a quick turnaround from Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Don Sweeney and Boston’s front office headed to the 2019 NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver looking to fill some holes in the lineup. The team’s brass put a heavy emphasis on their forward depth, selecting a center or winger with four of their five selections this weekend.

Here’s what you should know about the newest Bruins prospects.

John Beecher (30th overall) — A bit of a reach.

The Bruins made their first splash of the draft by selecting Beecher from the United States National Team Development Program with the second-to-last pick of the first round.

Advertisement

But the Bruins may have reached for Beecher, especially with the likes of Bobby Brink and Shane Pinto still on the board. NHL.com ranked him as the 49th-best prospect.

But Sweeney saw something in the talented youngster, who tallied 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games on a stacked U.S. U-18 team that included the likes of top overall pick Jack Hughes. The Michigan-bound forward will certainly help bolster the depth of the center position following the Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci era.

Beecher has a rare combination of size, speed, skill, and handles that impressed Sweeney enough to take him 30th overall. He is still a few years away, but Bruins fans should be excited to see this kid in a middle-six role down the road.

Quinn Olson (92nd overall) — Speed trumps size.

The Bruins kicked off their slate of Day Two selections by grabbing a left winger in the third round.

Olson, a University of Minnesota-Duluth commit for the 2020-21 season, fits the Bruins style. The Calgary native prides himself on impacting the game on both ends of the ice with his two-way play.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound winger is a bit undersized compared to his peers. But Olson makes up for it with his deceptive speed and excellent ice vision. He used both to his advantage last season for the Okotoks Oilers of the AJHL as he totaled 66 points in just 54 games.

Advertisement

Olson’s playmaking ability stood out last season. But he’ll need to bulk up in order to progress through the collegiate and professional ranks.

Roman Bychkov (154th overall) — Boston’s lone defensive pick.

The Bruins only defensive selection in the 2019 draft came by way of Russia in the fifth round.

The 18-year-old defenseman certainly isn’t the offensive stat stuffer as shown by his 15 points in 40 games for Yaroslav Loko of the MHL. Yet, his smooth skating ability could stand out whenever he begins his pro hockey development.

Bychkov, the 34th-ranked European skater in this year’s class, has experience on the international circuit as well, as he represented Russia in the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship this year. But he’ll have a tough time trying to climb the ranks among Bruins defensive prospects at the AHL and junior levels. He’s at least a few years away from making the jump to North American hockey.

Matias Mantykivi (185th overall) — Models his game after Pavel Datsyuk.

Buy Tickets

Mantykivi’s high hockey IQ stood out among the Bruins brass this weekend And for someone who has taken bits and pieces of future NHL Hall of Famer Pavel Datsyuk’s game, that makes perfect sense.

The 5-foot-11 left winger played for SaiPa of the Finnish junior league for the past three seasons and represented Finland on the international stage on numerous occasions.

This past season Mantykivi captained SaiPa on his way to totaling 36 points in just 34 games. The talented Finn’s leadership and intelligence should mesh well with the Bruins’ culture both on and off the ice.

Jake Schmaltz (192nd overall) — Good value pick.

The Bruins closed out their weekend by selecting another two-way forward in Schmaltz.

It’s hard to find many Connor McDavid’s or Jack Eichel’s in the last round of the draft. But Round 7 provides plenty of value picks and the Bruins found one with Schmaltz.

The 18-year-old Wisconsin native, who heard about his selection at a graduation party, has good size at 6-foot-1, a good shot, and plays a solid 200-foot game.

Advertisement

Schmaltz’s well-rounded toolset should bode well when he heads to the University of North Dakota this fall. It’s unlikely that he will ever make a huge splash at the NHL level, but don’t count him out.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Draft
Larry Bird, left, and Magic Johnson accept lifetime achievement awards at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Celtics
Larry Bird shared his thoughts on the NBA today June 25, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Steven Kampfer Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins sign Steven Kampfer to two-year extension June 25, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here's the Bruins' 2019-20 schedule June 25, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart won the NBA's Hustle Award June 25, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Joe Namath told Howard Stern why he thinks Tom Brady is the best quarterback of all time June 25, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Boston Celtics 2019 NBA basketball draft player, Grant Williams smiles during a news conference to introduce the new team players, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'People are going to fall in love with him' June 25, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Bojan Bogdanovic Kyrie Irving NBA
NBA
There's more to this NBA free agency than superstars June 25, 2019 | 8:42 AM
Mickey Callaway New York Mets MLB
MLB
Mets fine manager Mickey Callaway, pitcher Jason Vargas after confrontation with reporter June 25, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Marco Hernandez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Marco Hernández walks-off the White Sox, Red Sox win 6-5 June 25, 2019 | 7:25 AM
John Beecher Boston Bruins NHL Draft
Bruins
How experts are grading the Bruins' NHL Draft June 25, 2019 | 7:11 AM
Patriots
Julian Edelman’s new documentary looks like a winner June 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California.
Golf
Tiger Woods removed from wrongful death lawsuit June 24, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Soccer
What Liverpool legend John Barnes thought of his visit to Fenway Park ahead of the team's return to Boston June 24, 2019 | 6:36 PM
Megan Rapinoe US Women's Soccer World Cup
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe scores twice, US advances to World Cup quarterfinals with 2-1 win over Spain June 24, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Neither Michael Chavis nor anyone else could save the Red Sox from an ugly rubber-game loss on Sunday to Toronto.
Red Sox
Nearing halfway, was the priority for the 2019 Red Sox this winter really a title? June 24, 2019 | 11:34 AM
Alex Cora London Red Sox
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about the upcoming Red Sox trip to London June 24, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Rose Lavelle United States World Cup Soccer
Soccer
US midfielder Rose Lavelle soaring in her first World Cup June 24, 2019 | 7:44 AM
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, left, and pitcher Jason Vargas during a June 16 game at Citi Field.
MLB
Mets manager, player have confrontation with reporter June 23, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Red Sox
Stroman, Gurriel lead Blue Jays over Red Sox 6-1 June 23, 2019 | 4:58 PM
Red Sox third baseman Brock Holt is tagged out at home by Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen during the 2nd inning.
Red Sox
Brock Holt leaves game with left hamstring tightness June 23, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Freddy Galvis, right, celebrates his two-run home run that drove in Cavan Biggio as Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez stands near the plate during the seventh inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Blue Jays rally from 6-run deficit, beat Red Sox 8-7 June 22, 2019 | 8:27 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
David Ortiz moved out of intensive care unit, wife says June 22, 2019 | 7:01 PM
John Beecher poses for a portrait after he was selected 30th overall by the Bruins during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Bruins
3 things Bruins fans should know about 1st-round pick John Beecher June 22, 2019 | 4:43 PM
General Manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards.
Bruins
Bruins select Quinn Olson in 3rd round of NHL Draft June 22, 2019 | 3:55 PM
The New Jersey Devils have acquired P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and a pair of draft picks.
NHL
Nashville sends defenseman P.K. Subban to New Jersey Devils June 22, 2019 | 1:55 PM
Boston, Ma, Jan. 5, 2018-Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff---NESN production of Bruins game. Alex Kraemer, Sideline Reporter, Bruins interviews David Backes.
Media
NESN, Alex Kraemer part ways June 22, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' summer league schedule June 22, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Red Sox
Christian Vázquez's walk-off home run caps Red Sox' comeback vs. Blue Jays June 22, 2019 | 12:47 AM
Bruins
Bruins select big center John Beecher at No. 30 in NHL Draft June 21, 2019 | 11:30 PM
5-28-95:Pawtucket, R.I.: Roger Clemens makes his way past the throngs of creative autograph seekers as he heads from the PawSox dugout to the bullpen to prepare for his rehab start.
Red Sox
Roger Clemens inducted into PawSox Hall of Fame June 21, 2019 | 8:33 PM