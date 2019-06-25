How experts are grading the Bruins’ NHL Draft

The Bruins made five selections at the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday.

Here is the full list of the Bruins’ newest prospects:

John Beecher, center: round one, 30th overall

Quinn Olson, left wing: round three, 92nd overall

Roman Bychkov, defense: round five, 154th overall

Matias Mantykivi, center: round six, 185th overall

Jake Schmaltz, left wing: round seven, 192nd overall

Here is a look at how NHL experts graded the Bruins’ draft picks as a whole:

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: Pronman gives the Bruins a C-minus in this draft.

For Pronman, this draft hinges on how Beecher, who he considers most likely to make an impact at the NHL level, will develop. While he and other scouts consistently praise Beecher’s size, physicality, and skating, Pronman admits scouts around the league generally question how effectively he can score in the NHL. The pick reminds Pronman of 2017 when the Bruins selected Trent Frederic at 29th overall. Pronman believes Beecher has better upside than Frederic and could ultimately be a “great possession guy” and third-line center, though his scoring ability needs further development.

Advertisement

Pronman describes the Bruins’ four draft picks through Rounds 2-7 as “long shots.” He identified Matias Mantykivi (sixth round) as a “high-end playmaker who can drive play,” and Roman Bychkov (fifth round) as a “reliable two-way D” at the junior level, but admits unfamiliarity with Quinn Olson (third round), though he writes that scouts he spoke with praised Olson’s skating and playmaking ability.

Pronman gave the Bruins’ 2018 draft class a C grade and ranked the team’s farm system No. 27 among the NHL’s 31 teams in August 2018.

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: Wheeler, who ranks team’s drafts into “winners” and “losers” categories, identified the Bruins as “losers” this weekend.

Wheeler writes that he “struggled to get a pulse on” John Beecher throughout the year. While he admits Beecher is one of the most “physically mature” players in this draft class, Wheeler worries that his skill set will not catch up to him, marking him as destined for a bottom-six forward role on an NHL roster. However, there remains a chance Beecher surprises everyone in college after spending his time on the U.S. National Development Team playing a third line role behind top draft choices Jack Hughes and Alex Turcotte.

Advertisement

Wheeler finds it hard accurately grading the Bruins’ selections on day two of the draft, considering they did not pick in the second or fourth round. He thinks the team’s third-round pick, Quinn Olson, was taken higher than he initially imagined and did not find much to say about the team’s final three picks.

Steve Kournianos, Sporting News: Kournianos gives the Bruins a B grade for the team’s draft efforts.

Kournianos writes that the Beecher pick at No. 30 overall was expected and while Beecher will likely need at least two years in college to develop a better scoring touch, his physical ability gives the Bruins a prospect perfectly suited to the team’s style of play. He expects a similar path out of third-round pick Olson, who will join Minnesota-Duluth in the fall and projects that Olson could develop into a middle-six forward.

Buy Tickets







Kournianos points out that Bychkov is the first Russian-league defenseman the Bruins have drafted since 2010. Ultimately, he gives the Bruins a B grade for “making something out of the few picks they had, and identifying speed and mobility as important characteristics of their draftees.”

Ryan Lambert, Yahoo! Sports: Lambert gives the Bruins a C grade.

Lambert views the Beecher pick as a reach and argues the Bruins should have “[swung] for the fences with a pick no one is really going to expect anything from” with a selection so late in the first round. Instead of taking a highly-talented prospect unexpectedly left available such as Arthur Kaliyev, the Bruins opted for Beecher.

“It’s the Trent Frederic pick all over again,” Lambert writes.

Corey Abbott, Yahoo! Sports: Abbott gives the Bruins a C grade.

Abbott writes that the Bruins already like what Beecher brings to the table as he is and hopes for continued growth during his time at Michigan. He notes that many believe the Olson pick to be a reach, though Olson predicts him to be an “energy-line forward with some offensive tools.”

Advertisement

Steve Silverman, Bleacher Report: Silverman gives the Bruins a C-plus grade.