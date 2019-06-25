Bruins extend qualifying offers to Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Danton Heinen

The Bruins have yet to sign their key restricted free agents to long-term deals, but the club did extend them qualifying offers by the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

The offers let the Bruins maintain negotiating rights with Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Danton Heinen, three 23-and-under building blocks who are due hefty second contracts.

All the offers were for one year and less than $1 million. None was likely to be accepted. Instead, the team will continue to bargain with the players this summer. In doing so, they likely will use most of what CapFriendly estimates is $12 million in cap space.