Here are the Bruins prospects attending development camp
34 players, including top 2019 draft pick John Beecher, will practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton this week.
The Bruins invited 34 players to take part in the organization’s 13th annual rookie development camp this week.
Here is the full schedule for on-ice sessions at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. According to the Bruins, all on-ice sessions are open to the public.
Wednesday, June 26
- On-ice session (Group A), 11 a.m.
- On-ice session (Group B), 12 p.m.
- On-ice session (Group C), 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 27
- On-ice session (Group A), 10:30 a.m.
- On-ice session (Group A & B), 11:15 a.m.
- On-ice session (Group B), 12:15 p.m.
Friday, June 28
- On-ice session, 10:15 a.m.
Here are skaters that will be participating in this year’s development camp:
Players within the organization
Forwards
- Jack Becker, 2015 seventh-round draft pick
- John Beecher, 2019 first-round pick
- Curtis Hall, 2018 fourth-round pick
- Jakub Lauko, 2018 third-round pick
- Matias Mantykivi, 2019 sixth-round pick
- Quinn Olson, 2019 third-round pick
- Jake Schmaltz, 2019 seventh-round pick
- Pavel Shen, 2018 seventh-round pick
- Oskar Steen, 2016 sixth-round pick
- Jack Studnicka, 2017 second-round pick
Defenseman
- Axel Andersson, 2018 second-round pick
- Victor Berglund, 2017 seventh-round pick
- Cam Clarke, 2017 fifth-round pick
- Dustyn McFaul, 2018 sixth-round pick
Goalies
- Kyle Keyser, 2017 free agent signing
- Jeremy Swayman, 2017 fourth-round pick
- Dan Vladar, 2015 third-round pick
Invited players outside the organization
Forwards
- Samuel Assin, Halifax (QMJHL)
- Matt Brown, Des Moines (USHL)
- Nathan Burke, Minnesota (NCAA)
- Casey Dornbach, Harvard (NCAA)
- Mike Hardman, Boston College (NCAA)
- Drew O’Connor, Dartmouth (NCAA)
- Justin Richards, Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
- Linus Sandin, HV71 (SHL)
- Nate Sucese, Penn State (NCAA)
- Nolan Walker, St. Cloud State (NCAA)
- Marek Zachar, Bili Tygri Liberec (CZE)
Defensemen
- Brandon Estes, Union College (NCAA)
- Josh Maniscalco, Arizona State (NCAA)
- Nick Wolff, Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
- Cooper Zech, Providence (AHL)
Goalies
- James Corcoran, Merrimack (NCAA)
- Taylor Gauthier, Prince George (WHL)