On opening day of NHL free agency, Bruins lose Noel Acciari

The Bruins lost free agent right wing Noel Acciari, a trustworthy fourth-liner with local ties, to the Florida Panthers on Monday, the first day of free agency in the NHL.

Acciari, who is from Johnstown, R.I., and played at Providence College, signed a three-year, $5 million deal according to Sportsnet. That’s more than double the salary – $1.667 million per season, on average – for a player who made $725,000 the last two seasons in Boston.

Acciari, who played at Bishop Hendricken and Kent School, signed with the Bruins in June 2015, after four years at Providence. He played 180 games for the Bruins, recording a 18-13–31 line and finishing second on the team in hits in each of the last two seasons.

Acciari, who turns 28 on Dec. 1, had 221 hits in the regular season, played through a broken sternum in the postseason.

The Bruins’ fourth line will return left wing Joakim Nordstrom, center Sean Kuraly, and right wing Chris Wagner, the latter of whom broke his arm in the Eastern Conference Finals and sat for the rest of the postseason.