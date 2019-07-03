A closer look at the newest Bruins

New Bruin Par Lindholm spent most of this past season with the Maple Leafs. –FILE/ROSS D. FRANKLIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS
By
12:12 PM

The Bruins might not have made a splash signing like the Panthers or Rangers, but they did not avoid NHL free agency completely.

No, the Bruins didn’t add Artemi Panarin, Joe Pavelski or Matt Duchene, but they brought aboard some depth pieces that they will likely need in Boston and/or Providence.

The Bruins signed five unrestricted free agents from outside the organization on the opening day of free agency. Here is a closer look at each signing:

C-LW Par Lindholm

Contract details: Two-year NHL contract with a salary-cap hit of $850,000.

Notable: Lindholm, 27, comes to Boston after his first NHL season. The 6-foot, 183-pound left-shot forward from Sweden played most of that season for the Maple Leafs, tallying one goal and 11 assists. The Leafs traded Lindholm to Winnipeg at the deadline in February. Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas said after the trade that part of the decision to deal Lindholm was that he was about to become an unrestricted free agent. After he arrived in Winnipeg, Lindholm played in four regular-season and two playoff games, registering one assist. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff told reporters that Lindholm’s ability to kill penalties played into the decision to acquire him. Lindholm’s career-best season came in 2017-18 when he had 18 goals and 29 assists over 49 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden. In 2018, Lindholm played for Sweden in the 2018 Olympics, scoring one goal in four games.

RW Brett Ritchie

Contract details: One-year NHL contract with a cap hit of $1 million.

Notable: Ritchie, 26, will bring size to the lineup as a 6-4, 220-pound right-shot wing. He was a second-round pick of the Stars in 2011 and spent the last six seasons in the Dallas organization. This past season, he played in 53 games, scoring four goals with two assists. He also finished a minus-7. Ritchie’s overall productivity has decreased over the past two seasons. In 2016-17, he had a career-high 16 goals and 24 points. The Ontario native is the brother of Nick Ritchie, a forward for the Ducks.

F Brendan Gaunce

Contract details: One-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $700,000.

Notable: Gaunce, 25, is another Bruins addition who has a brother playing professional hockey. Brendan’s brother, Cameron Gaunce, is a defenseman in the Lightning organization. After the Canucks selected Brendan Gaunce in the first round of the 2012 draft, he played four seasons in the Vancouver organization, splitting time between the NHL and AHL throughout. He tallied 38 points this past season with AHL Utica over 60 games. The prior two seasons saw Gaunce spend the majority of his time with the Canucks, but he never tallied more than six points. Gaunce is a left shot who will also bring size at 6-2, 216 pounds.

G Maxime Lagace

Contract details: One-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $700,000.

Notable: Lagace, 26, joins the Bruins after spending the past two seasons in the Golden Knights organization. He will have a chance to compete for the No. 3 goaltender spot coming off his best professional season. Lagace finished with a .914 save percentage with the Chicago Wolves in 2018-19. He appeared in only one game for the Golden Knights this past season, but overall he has played in 17 NHL games.

D Josiah Didier

Contract details: One-year AHL contract.

Notable: In signing Didier, the Bruins add a defenseman with significant AHL regular-season and playoff experience. Playing in his third AHL season in 2018-19, Didier helped the Charlotte Checkers win the Calder Cup, finishing plus-12 in 19 playoff games. His highest point output also came during this past season when he finished with two goals and eight assists. Didier, a former fourth-round pick of the Canadiens, will add size to Providence as a 6-3, 207-pound right-shot defenseman. He is a Colorado native.

