Unsatisfied with negotiations, Danton Heinen is taking Bruins to salary arbitration

Second-year winger Danton Heinen, unsatisfied with negotiations with the Bruins, elected to take the club to salary arbitration.

Heinen, who turned 24 on Friday, was one of 40 restricted free agents to put in by Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline, according to the NHL Players Association. He was one of two arbitration-eligible RFAs. Winger Peter Cehlarik was the other.

The 2014 draft pick (fourth round, 116th overall) made $925,000 last year, at the end of his entry-level contract. He could get a raise that might pay him between $2.2 million and $2.8 million on a one-year deal, or perhaps a longer-term pact in the range of $2.5 million to $3.5 million.