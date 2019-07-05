Marty Walsh pens heartfelt letter to St. Louis Blues superfan Laila Anderson

"The courage you have shown is inspirational and we are all praying for you."

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup. –Patrick Smith / Getty Images
By
10:13 AM

In a heartfelt letter, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh put his lifelong Bruins fandom aside to congratulate 11-year-old St. Louis Blues superfan Laila Anderson on her team’s Stanley Cup win.

“I am writing to you because a couple of weeks ago, I was at home, watching pre-game coverage of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, when I saw a story about you, your love of the St. Louis Blues, how the Blues players love you in return, and how you inspired an entire city and fan base,” Walsh wrote in the letter that went viral Thursday. “I turned to my partner, Lorrie, and said, ‘This stinks! I love the Bruins and I want them to win! … But I really want Laila to win, too!'”

Advertisement

Anderson — who was on the ice at TD Garden to celebrate with the Blues after Game 7 — has hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), an autoimmune disease that affects only 15 other children in the world. Walsh told Anderson her story “touched [his] heart.” 

“The courage you have shown is inspirational and we are all praying for you,” he wrote.

Read Walsh’s note in full below: 

“Dear Laila:

“We have never met, so let me begin by introducing myself. My name is Marty and I am a passionate, lifelong Boston Bruins fan. My loyalty to the Bruins (and all Boston sports teams) runs deep. I am writing to you because a couple of weeks ago, I was at home, watching pre-game coverage of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, when I saw a story about you, your love of the St. Louis Blues, how the Blues players love you in return, and how you inspired an entire city and fan base. After watching the segment, I turned to my partner, Lorrie, and said, ‘This stinks! I love the Bruins and I want them to win! … But I really want Laila to win, too!’

“I want to extend to you then, my heartfelt congratulations on your beloved Blues winning the Stanley Cup. Over the last 18 or so years, we in Boston have been pretty blessed with championships by all of our sports team. It’s an incredible experience and I sincerely hope you enjoy every moment of it.

“I also want to let you know that you touched my heart and that of so many people here in Boston. (I had a pretty serious illness myself when I was a boy.) The courage you have shown is inspirational and we are all praying for you. I don’t know if you or your family plan to come back to Boston anytime soon, but if you should return please let me know so I would be very glad to you and your family and show you some more of Boston. I certainly can’t promise you a cooler experience than standing on the Garden ice kissing the Stanley Cup, but Boston’s a great city and would love to have you back. Congratulations, again!”

Walsh’s office confirmed Friday he wrote the letter.

TOPICS: Bruins Mayor Marty Walsh Stanley Cup Final NHL Playoffs NHL
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas (0) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA first-round basketball playoff series Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Denver. The Spurs won 101-96. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas and the Wizards have found each other in their hours of need July 5, 2019 | 8:44 AM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run earlier this season.
Red Sox
The small-money pieces keep saving the big-money Red Sox from disaster July 5, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Red Sox
Jerry Remy doesn’t hold back in new book July 5, 2019 | 7:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 29: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics smiles during a game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on March 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Celtics
11 eye-popping Kyrie Irving moves from his time as a Celtic July 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Marco Hernandez celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Marco Hernandez hits tiebreaking home run, Red Sox beat Jays 8-7 July 4, 2019 | 11:08 PM
Joey Chestnut stuffs his mouth with hot dogs during the men's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island.
Food
Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs for title July 4, 2019 | 6:17 PM
Soccer
Chad Finn: US women’s soccer team a hit with viewers July 4, 2019 | 6:03 PM
Gary Tanguay, a fixture on Boston television since his days at Channel 4 two decades ago, announced in April that he is battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Media
Gary Tanguay not slowing down during cancer treatments July 4, 2019 | 5:56 PM
NFL
Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash July 4, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Red Sox
Blue Jays hit 3 home runs off Chris Sale, beat Red Sox 6-3 July 3, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts added to AL All-Star team July 3, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Vincent Poirier
Celtics
5 things to know about new Celtics center Vincent Poirier July 3, 2019 | 5:58 PM
Kemba Walker dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on February 11, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Celtics win next season? July 3, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Soccer
Injury means Sue Bird can attend World Cup final July 3, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe says she's a proud American, addresses the critics July 3, 2019 | 4:14 PM
LSU guard Tremont Waters gestures after scoring against Michigan State during the second half of a semifinal in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament East Regional in Washington, Friday, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Celtics
Tremont Waters admitted he's a pretty big fan of Kemba Walker July 3, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Bruins
A closer look at the newest Bruins July 3, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Alex Morgan tea
Soccer
Former England players were not happy with Alex Morgan's tea celebration July 3, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Brad Stevens Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Celtics summer league: 5 updates on 5 players July 3, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Daniel Theis
Celtics
Celtics re-sign Daniel Theis, Brad Wanamaker July 3, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Rafael Devers hits his second home run of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers homers twice, drives in 6 as Red Sox beat Blue Jays 10-6 July 3, 2019 | 12:04 AM
Soccer
Alex Morgan scores, then sips some tea July 2, 2019 | 11:25 PM
England's Lucy Bronze lies on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Soccer
What England's players had to say after losing to Team USA in World Cup semifinals July 2, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Soccer
Here's what Megan Rapinoe said after missing the Women's World Cup semifinals July 2, 2019 | 6:14 PM
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Soccer
U.S. advances to Women's World Cup final with 2-1 win over England July 2, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Megan Rapinoe starting
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe left out of the U.S. starting lineup for World Cup semifinal vs. England July 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
5 things to know about new Celtics center Enes Kanter July 2, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Runners take part in the 34th Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Los Angeles (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)
Marathon
A 70-year-old shattered an age-group record. The Los Angeles Marathon says he cheated. July 2, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Seattle Reign FC's Megan Rapinoe, left, and Seattle Storm's Sue Bird look on during an NCAA college basketball game between Washington and Oregon Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Soccer
Sue Bird wrote on President Trump going 'Full Adolescent Boy' on her girlfriend Megan Rapinoe July 2, 2019 | 1:28 PM
WALTHAM, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: General manager Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics speaks with the media during Boston Celtics Media Day on September 26, 2016 in Waltham, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Celtics
Celtics sign French center Vincent Poirier July 2, 2019 | 1:28 PM