Chris Kelly returns to Bruins as player development coordinator

Chris Kelly played six seasons with the Bruins, scoring 43 goals and assisting on 58. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
July 18, 2019

Former Bruins forward Chris Kelly will rejoin the team as player development coordinator, general manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday.

Kelly, who recorded five goals and eight assists in 25 playoff games as a member of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship squad, spent last season as the development coach for the Ottawa Senators. Previously, the 38-year-old played 14 seasons in the NHL. In six seasons with Boston (2010-16), Kelly appeared in 288 games, scoring 43 goals and assisting on 58.

The Toronto native was drafted by Ottawa in the third round (94th overall) of the 1999 NHL Draft and reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Senators in 2007.

Advertisement

After returning to Ottawa for the 2016-17 season, he finished his NHL career (123-168—291 in 845 games) in Anaheim. He won gold with Team Canada at the 2017 Spengler Cup and captained the 2018 Canadian Olympic team to a bronze medal.

The Bruins also hired Andrew Dickson as an amateur scout.

Dickson, 48, has served in the same roles with Detroit and Columbus for the past 11 years.

TOPICS: Bruins
Baltimore's Anthony Santander gestures after hitting a three-run home run off David Price during the first inning.
Red Sox
Orioles hit 2 home runs off Price, cruise past Red Sox 11-2 July 19, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady and his daughter jumped off a waterfall. You'll have to watch the video to see how it went. July 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Jonah Keri
Media
Jonah Keri, columnist for The Athletic, reportedly arrested on charges of assaulting wife July 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Brad Keselowski flashes a thumbs up prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cars
Brad Keselowski takes NASCAR Cup pole at New Hampshire July 19, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Dwight Evans, right, chats with Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the start of the Red Sox alumni game on May 27, 2018.
Sports Q
Who has the best outfield throwing arm you've ever seen? July 19, 2019 | 7:09 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. Boone had already been ejected when he expressed his displeasure with the umpire's calls. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
What Aaron Boone had to say about his ejection and profane rant July 19, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Boston, MA - 5/18/2019 - (7th inning)Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi watches from the dugout. The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 19Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.5.1266671153.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi expected to rejoin Boston bullpen Saturday July 19, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman looks on after the Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers. -Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Patriots
Julian Edelman has a new favorite burger in town July 19, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Patriots
Great white shark named 'Jules' after Julian Edelman July 19, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman cast his own rendition of 'The Lion King' from the Patriots' roster July 19, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'I'm loving this place': Enes Kanter gave an inside look at his favorite parts of the Celtics' practice facility July 19, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open, says he’ll skip the World Golf Championship July 19, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Obituaries
Ex-Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke July 19, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What makes Bill Belichick a 'rare' coach, in Tony Romo's words July 19, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
ESPN's Dan Le Batard rips Trump, derides network's no-politics policy July 19, 2019 | 10:50 AM
Boston MA - 7-15-2019 - Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is pictured as he talks on the phone in his private box before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
2018 Red Sox rarely knew desperation; 2019 team knows nothing but July 19, 2019 | 10:44 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of inciting controversy during the NFL draft in the Andy Reid era by acquiring players that have a history of off-the-field issues. The team took a chance on cornerback Marcus Peters, who was traded away after getting into trouble with coaches. It drafted running back Kareem Hunt, then quickly cut him when he kicked a woman in a hotel hallway. And it picked wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently dealing with a domestic violence case that centers on the 3-year-old child he shares with his fiance.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
NFL
NFL won't suspend Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in case involving son July 19, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers have made for quite the combination at the top of the Red Sox batting order.
Red Sox
3 thoughts after the Red Sox took 3 of 4 from Toronto July 19, 2019 | 7:01 AM
Media
Dale Earnhardt Jr. transitioned seamlessly from driver’s seat to broadcast booth July 18, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Boston, MA - 7/18/2019 - (5th inning) Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers makes the turn around first base en route to touching them all with a three run home run blast in the fifth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Julian McWilliams, Topic: 19Red Sox-Blue Jays, LOID: 9.0.326064299.
Red Sox
'It will be really scary to see how good he can become' July 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone yells at home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays' Thursday, July 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
Aaron Boone ejected, directs profane rant at rookie umpire July 18, 2019 | 6:42 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Celtics
Celtics plan to sign Javonte Green to two-year contract July 18, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Chris Sale smiles in the dugout after completing his outing.
Red Sox
Chris Sale snaps Fenway losing streak, beats Blue Jays 5-0 July 18, 2019 | 5:12 PM
Patriots
Sports Illustrated named Tom Brady one of the 50 most stylish athletes July 18, 2019 | 5:06 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
Jerry Remy explained how he coined David Ortiz's iconic nickname July 18, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Tom Brady laser
Patriots
Man pleads guilty to citation for shining laser pointer at Tom Brady during AFC Championship Game July 18, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady: 'I never leave home without my machete' July 18, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
NFL commentator sees a '100 percent' chance of a Rob Gronkowski comeback July 18, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Gustavo Bou Carles Gil
Soccer
The Revolution’s record-breaking signing scored a highlight goal in his debut July 18, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Boston MA - 7-17-2019 - The Boston Celtics introduced their two new players, Kemba Walker (not pictured) and Enes Kanter (right) to the media during an event held at the Auerbach Center. Dany Ainge (left) is pictured whispering something to Kanter while Walker was answering a question. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Enes Kanter couldn't help but poke fun at Kyrie Irving July 18, 2019 | 9:39 AM