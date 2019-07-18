Chris Kelly returns to Bruins as player development coordinator

Former Bruins forward Chris Kelly will rejoin the team as player development coordinator, general manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday.

Kelly, who recorded five goals and eight assists in 25 playoff games as a member of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship squad, spent last season as the development coach for the Ottawa Senators. Previously, the 38-year-old played 14 seasons in the NHL. In six seasons with Boston (2010-16), Kelly appeared in 288 games, scoring 43 goals and assisting on 58.

The Toronto native was drafted by Ottawa in the third round (94th overall) of the 1999 NHL Draft and reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Senators in 2007.

After returning to Ottawa for the 2016-17 season, he finished his NHL career (123-168—291 in 845 games) in Anaheim. He won gold with Team Canada at the 2017 Spengler Cup and captained the 2018 Canadian Olympic team to a bronze medal.

The Bruins also hired Andrew Dickson as an amateur scout.

Dickson, 48, has served in the same roles with Detroit and Columbus for the past 11 years.