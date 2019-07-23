Bruins sign Pavel Shen to three-year, entry-level contract

Pavel Shen is on a faster path than most NHL seventh-round picks.

The 212th overall choice in the 2018 draft, some 13 months ago, Shen will leave his native Russia after signing a three-year, entry-level deal with the Bruins. He is likely to land in Providence this fall. If Shen plays in the NHL, his cap hit will be $809,167.

The 19-year-old was a standout in last year’s midseason World Junior Championship, scoring three goals in seven games. In 18 international games, he produced a 6-5—11 line.

Shen, who terminated his three-way contract in Russia to sign with the Bruins, spent last year between that country’s three highest leagues: the KHL (Salavat Yulaev Ufa), VHL (Toros Neftekamsk), and MHL (Tolpar Ufa). He registered four assists in 38 combined games.

Shen, a left shot, is listed at 6 feet 1 inch and 183 pounds and was the 32nd-ranked European skater in 2018 by NHL Central Scouting. He showed his playmaking and puck-possession abilities in the Bruins’ June development camp in Brighton.

He profiles as a center in Providence, with his time in the top six and power-play units partly determined by whether more heralded prospects Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic make the varsity.