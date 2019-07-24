Marc Savard joining St. Louis Blues as assistant coach

In the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, Marc Savard served as the banner captain for Game 5 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The next time Savard is at TD Garden, it will be as a member of the St. Louis Blues’ coaching staff.

Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday that the team has named Savard an assistant coach.

“I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I’m very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game,’’ said Blues coach Craig Berube in a statement. “He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization.’’

Savard played 13 years in the NHL, the last five with the Bruins, before suffering his sixth concussion on a hit against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 22, 2011. It came just 10 months after taking a hit blind-side hit to the head by Pittsburgh’s Matt Cooke.

Originally selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 1995 NHL Draft, Savard amassed 706 points across 807 regular-season games. In 304 games with the Bruins, he had 74 goals and 231 assists.