Bruins will play 12 games on national TV in 2019-20

The Bruins will appear on national television 12 times in 2019-20, it was announced Tuesday.

Highlighting the schedule — with games set for NBC or the NBC Sports Network — will be a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final against the Blues on Saturday, Oct. 26, at TD Garden.

The Bruins also will host the Rangers on Friday, Nov. 29, in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown, the first nationally televised game of the season on NBC.

Other highlights include a home tilt against Montreal Feb. 12, a home game against Dallas, the 2019 Western Conference finalist, on Feb. 27, and a road game against Tampa Bay, the 2019 Presidents’ Trophy winner, on March 3, all on NBCSN.

In all, the Bruins are tied with Nashville and Washington for the sixth-most nationally televised games behind Philadelphia (20), Pittsburgh (16), St. Louis (15), Chicago (14), and the Rangers (13).

Here’s the full slate of nationally televised Bruins games:

Saturday, Oct. 26: St. Louis at Boston, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Boston at Montreal, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29: NY Rangers at Boston, NBC, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Boston at Washington, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19: Boston at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Boston at Chicago, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9: Boston at Detroit, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Montreal at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: Boston at NY Rangers, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27: Dallas at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3: Boston at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10: Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7 p.m.