NESN hires new rinkside reporter

NESN announced Tuesday it has hired Sophia Jurksztowicz as its rinkside reporter on Bruins’ broadcasts.

She fills the spot vacated when Alex Kraemer’s contract was not renewed at the conclusion of last season.

Jurksztowicz comes to NESN from Sportsnet in Toronto, where she has been a reporter, host and producer. She has also been the social media reporter for Hockey Night in Canada.

She has also worked at theScore, Rogers Sportsnet, and CBC News Network in Canada.

“We’re very excited to have Sophia join NESN,’’ said Rick Jaffe, VP of Programming & Production. “She brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and understanding of the game to our broadcasts.’’

Jurksztowicz begins at NESN on Monday, Aug. 26.