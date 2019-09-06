FROM

Jeremy Jacobs gives control of Bruins to his six children

Jeremy Jacobs at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in 2017. –bruce bennett/Getty
SHARE TWEET
By
September 6, 2019

BUFFALO — There was no press release issued here at Bruins headquarters at the edge of Lake Erie.

Back in Boston, where his Bruins stand ready to enter the 2019-20 NHL season (home opener Oct. 12), Jeremy Jacobs is still considered by fans and players to be the guy who owns the entire Black and Gold — kit, caboodle, and cash register. Nope. Not anymore.

The billionaire Delaware North concession czar, who will turn 80 in January, revealed to the Globe that he has signed over his Original Six franchise to his three sons (Jerry Jr., Lou, and Charlie) and three daughters (Lisann, Lynn, and Katie).

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Bruins
Boston MA - 7-31-2019 - Before the game, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski met with the media to take questions regarding the team's lack of a trade before the deadline expired. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Tampa Bay Rays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
dombrowski fired
Red Sox part ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski September 9, 2019 | 12:51 AM
Philip Dorsett runs away from the pack on a 59-yard touchdown reception, his second TD of the game.
patriots 33, steelers 3
5 takeaways from the Patriots' season-opening win over the Steelers September 9, 2019 | 12:42 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick had a short response to questions about Antonio Brown September 9, 2019 | 12:17 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with former wide receiver Randy Moss, right, during a joint practice between the Patriots and New Orleans Saints at the Saint's NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Patriots
Randy Moss shares his advice for Antonio Brown: 'Put up or shut up' September 9, 2019 | 12:09 AM
Josh Gordon is wide open as he hauls in a pass from quarterback Tom Brady that gave New England a first-and-10 on the Pittsburgh 42-yard line in the third quarter.
Patriots
Photos: 19 images from the Patriots' statement win over the Steelers September 9, 2019 | 12:03 AM
Former NFL player Tony Dungy is introduced before the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Tony Dungy on Antonio Brown signing: 'I’m disappointed in Robert Kraft' September 8, 2019 | 11:54 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown Le'Veon Bell
NFL
Steelers struggle without Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell September 8, 2019 | 11:45 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady starts his 20th season by routing Steelers 33-3 September 8, 2019 | 11:36 PM
Josh Gordon scores a touchdown for the Patriots in the 2019 season opener against the Steelers.
Patriots
Watch Josh Gordon break a tackle and score the Patriots' first touchdown of the 2019 season September 8, 2019 | 9:04 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady charges onto the field to warm up before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 8.
Patriots
How Tom Brady reportedly reacted to the news of Antonio Brown signing with the Patriots September 8, 2019 | 8:16 PM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Why Kyle Van Noy is inactive for the Patriots' season-opening game September 8, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Phillip Dorsett II scored his second touchdown in the third quarter.
Patriots
New year, same team: The Patriots opened the 2019 season with a dominant victory over the Steelers. September 8, 2019 | 7:38 PM
Antonio Brown signed with the Patriots on September 7 after being released from the Raiders that same day. Brown will not compete in the season-opener on Sunday.
antonio brown
How Antonio Brown celebrated joining the Patriots on Instagram September 8, 2019 | 7:13 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a video on social media highlighting past Superbowl victories in anticipation of the season-opener against the Steelers on September 8.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's 2019 season hype video September 8, 2019 | 6:47 PM
FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown participates in an NFL football minicamp in Alameda, Calif. Antonio Brown returned to the Oakland Raiders training camp facility, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, after missing time to see a specialist for his frost-bitten feet and losing a grievance with the NFL over the use of a helmet. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Patriots
The Patriots don't need Antonio Brown, which makes him a gamble worth taking September 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Buffalo's Josh Allen runs past the Jets' Henry Anderson for a touchdown during the second half.
NFL
Allen, Bills overcome 16-point deficit, stun Jets 17-16 September 8, 2019 | 4:48 PM
Boston College running back AJ Dillon carries the ball during the first half against the Richmond Spiders at Alumni Stadium on Saturday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's smooth win over Richmond September 8, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Bruce Arena on the Revolution sidelines in 2019.
Soccer
'It could've been a good game': Bruce Arena was not happy with a controversial Revolution red card September 8, 2019 | 9:48 AM
Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Patriots
Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus: 'He wants to win a Super Bowl' September 8, 2019 | 8:53 AM
chad finn > sports media
How Tedy Bruschi thinks the Patriots' 2019 season will play out September 8, 2019 | 8:45 AM
super bowl champs
A Gronk spike punctuated the Patriots’ Super Bowl 53 banner ceremony September 8, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Antonio Brown's stint in Oakland was a quick one.
Patriots
Here’s what happened between Antonio Brown and the Raiders September 7, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Antonio Brown warms up with the Raiders.
Patriots
How the rest of the NFL is reacting to Antonio Brown joining the Patriots September 7, 2019 | 8:59 PM
Wide receiver Antonio Brown is coming to New England.
Patriots
Antonio Brown says joining the Patriots was ‘#GodsPlan' September 7, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts heads back to the dugout after flying out Saturday.
Red Sox
Yankees pull away from Red Sox, 5-1, at Fenway Park September 7, 2019 | 7:49 PM
AJ Dillon runs past Richmond Spiders defenders Saturday.
College Sports
Anthony Brown, AJ Dillon carry BC to easy 45-13 win over Richmond September 7, 2019 | 7:25 PM
Tennis
Bianca Andreescu wins U.S. Open, defeating Serena Williams September 7, 2019 | 7:23 PM
Wide receiver Antonio Brown during a preseason game.
Patriots
Are you glad the Patriots signed Antonio Brown? September 7, 2019 | 6:05 PM
Antonio Brown is reportedly joining the Patriots.
Patriots
Patriots sign wide receiver Antonio Brown hours after the Raiders release him September 7, 2019 | 5:32 PM
Julio Jones said he's committed to being a Falcon for life.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones agrees to 3-year, $66 million extension September 7, 2019 | 5:11 PM