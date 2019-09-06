Jeremy Jacobs gives control of Bruins to his six children

BUFFALO — There was no press release issued here at Bruins headquarters at the edge of Lake Erie.

Back in Boston, where his Bruins stand ready to enter the 2019-20 NHL season (home opener Oct. 12), Jeremy Jacobs is still considered by fans and players to be the guy who owns the entire Black and Gold — kit, caboodle, and cash register. Nope. Not anymore.

The billionaire Delaware North concession czar, who will turn 80 in January, revealed to the Globe that he has signed over his Original Six franchise to his three sons (Jerry Jr., Lou, and Charlie) and three daughters (Lisann, Lynn, and Katie).