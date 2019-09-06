Torey Krug is ‘interested in’ taking less money to stay with the Bruins

Torey Krug made it clear he wants to stay in Boston.

The 28-year-old defenseman told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan he’s “interested in” taking less money to remain with the Bruins when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“It’s something that I’ve talked about with my family and my agent,” Krug said to Kaplan. “It’s something I’m interested in. How much less — that’s a question that will be answered at a certain time. I think something that’s fair will be able to be worked out both ways. As long as they want me, I think something could be done, realistically.”

Advertisement

Kaplan noted that Krug will be one of the top defenseman on the market. She said Krug is due for a raise from the $5.25 million he’ll make this season. Krug told Kaplan he would consider doing what many Boston athletes — including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — have done over the years, sacrificing his personal gain to help the team.

Krug, whose career began with three one-year deals, said he won’t let his contract situation affect him this season. He reminded Kaplan that he’s used to proving people wrong, and for now, he’s simply happy to be where he is.

“I love the situation I’m in,” Krug told Kaplan. “I’m pretty sure my teammates would love me to come back. My coach [Bruce Cassidy] I know for a fact loves the way I play. This last playoffs was big for me and my development and my growth. I feel like I’m just hitting my prime.”