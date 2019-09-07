Zdeno Chara says he may not be ready for Bruins opener
At Friday’s captain’s practice, he took wrist shots and one-timers and skated during drills.
After having surgery in June on his jaw and elbow, Zdeno Chara said he may not be in the lineup for Game 1 of his 22nd NHL season.
“I’m not sure,’’ the Bruins captain said Friday, speaking after a preseason skate at Warrior Ice Arena.
“I think I should be, but it’s a process of making sure there are no setbacks or any discomfort.’’
