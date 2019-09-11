Bruins sign coach Bruce Cassidy to extension

Some 10 weeks after knee replacement surgery, Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday added even greater bounce to his step, agreeing to a multiyear contract extension as the Bruins coach.

The deal for Cassidy, 54, will be made formal at a 1 p.m. news conference at the club’s Warrior training facility in Brighton.

The club released details of the extension via a media release issued at 9 a.m., some 48 hours before Cassidy, a former first-round draft pick of the Blackhawks, will put his charges through their first paces with Friday’s opening of on-ice workouts for the start of varsity training camp.

The Bruins did not release terms of the extension. The likely term, based on industry standards, would range from three to five years. Veteran coaches in the league, such as Toronto’s Mike Babcock, Philly’s Alain Vigneault, and Montreal’s Claude Julien now make $5 million a year or more.

Cassidy joined the Bruins organization in the summer of 2008, hired as an assistant coach with AHL Providence by then Boston general manager Peter Chiarelli. In the fall of 2011, he began a five-year tour as the WannaB’s head coach, then joined Julien’s staff here as an assistant in the fall of 2016, ultimately replacing Julien on Feb. 7, 2017 and the Bruins poking along with a lackluster 26-23-6 record.

Reinvigorated under the more offensive-minded Cassidy, once a highly-touted puck-carrying defenseman, the Bruins staged an 18-8-1 surge under Cassidy and qualified for the playoffs, where they bowed out in six games to the Senators. Cassidy was named full-time coach after the season.

The Bruins lasted two rounds in the 2018 playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Lightning, and then powered their way to the Stanley Cup Final this past June (wins over Toronto, Columbus and Carolina), only to come up flat in Game 7 of the Cup Final against the Blues at TD Garden.

In his two-plus seasons behind the bench, Cassidy’s record is 117-52-22 (.670).