Charlie McAvoy agrees to contract extension with Bruins

The three-year deal is worth $4.9 million annually.

Charlie McAvoy could sign a contract extension on Sunday, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie. –Michael Dwyer/AP
SHARE TWEET
By
September 15, 2019

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy, absent from the first three days of Bruins training camp, signed a contract extension Sunday, the team confirmed.

Bob McKenzie of TSN broke the news Sunday morning of the three-year deal that has an annual NHL salary cap hit of $4.9 million.

It is a similar deal to that signed last weekend by Zach Werenski, the stud Blue Jackets defenseman, for three years/$15 million.

“McAvoy’s stated preference all along was to do a long-term deal with BOS,’’ tweeted McKenzie, “but the expectation is this deal, when finalized, is more likely to be three years, somewhat similar to the Zach Werenski contract in CBJ.’’

Advertisement

The sweetener in the deal for Werenski, who also was a restricted free agent like McAvoy, is that he will earn $7 million in the third year of the deal, following payouts of $4 million each of these next two seasons. After earning $7 million in 2021-’22, Werenski will hit the RFA market again, but with that $7 million figure providing him with a robust starting price to negotiate his next deal—one likely that will have the Blue Jackets aiming and willing to buy into the pricier years of his potential unrestricted free agency years.

McAvoy, if he were to agree to a similar structure, would be similarly positioned as a RFA in the off-season of ’21-’22. The former BU standout in the spring of 2017, just as the playoffs approached, agreed to a three-year pact that paid out a total of some $3.8 million. On average, he will have better than trebled his pay rate if his new pacts are at three-years/$15 million.

Brandon Carlo, another of the club’s standout RFA blueliners, also has yet to agree to terms. His game not as robust as McAvoy’s, he’s like to earn more in a range of $3 million to $3.5 million, particularly now if McAvoy’s price lands at the average of $5m per season.

Advertisement

The Bruins open their exhibition season Monday night in Newark against the Devils. If one or both defenseman have signed, coach Bruce Cassidy likely would be reluctant to use either of them this soon for game duty.

TOPICS: Bruins
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win in Miami over the Dolphins.
tom brady
Tom Brady talked Antonio Brown, Stephen Gostkowski, and dealing with sweaty centers September 16, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Chase Winovich celebrates after getting a sack agains the Dolphins.
Patriots
Why spotting a butterfly on the field was a 'special' sign for Chase Winovich September 16, 2019 | 9:02 AM
NFL
Saints' Drew Brees to see hand specialist after injuring thumb September 15, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 20 out of 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.
Patriots
After their first game together, Tom Brady discussed his connection with Antonio Brown September 15, 2019 | 9:10 PM
MLB
Angels' Mike Trout to have season-ending foot surgery September 15, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Miami Gardens, FL - 9/15/2019 - (4th quarter) New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: James M. McBride, Topic: 16Patriots-Dolphins, LOID: 9.0.875742716.
patriots 43, dolphins 0
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 43-0 shutout of the Dolphins September 15, 2019 | 7:19 PM
Stephen Gostkowski
Patriots
What Stephen Gostkowski had to say after missing three kicks against the Dolphins September 15, 2019 | 6:58 PM
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes during the first half against the Bengals.
Jimmy G.
Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 TDs, 49ers roll over Bengals 41-17 September 15, 2019 | 5:40 PM
Antonio Brown
Patriots
'Haven't changed that in 20 years': What Bill Belichick had to say about Antonio Brown September 15, 2019 | 5:37 PM
chad finn
Chad Finn: Hapless Dolphins had no chance against Patriots September 15, 2019 | 5:35 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Patriots
Antonio Brown doesn't speak to the media following Patriots debut September 15, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Christian Vazquez is cheered in the dugout after hitting a grand slam during the third inning.
Red Sox
Vázquez homers twice, drives in 5, Red Sox beat Phillies September 15, 2019 | 4:49 PM
Antonio Brown scores a touchdown as Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz attempts to defend, during the first half.
Patriots
Antonio Brown scores TD as Patriots crush Dolphins 43-0 September 15, 2019 | 4:36 PM
NFL
Jacoby Brissett spoils Titans' opener, rallying Colts to 19-17 win September 15, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Miami Gardens, FL - 9/15/2019 - Wearing a Gucci designer outfit New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: James M. McBride, Topic: 16Patriots-Dolphins, LOID: .
antonio brown
Antonio Brown's Patriots debut in 7 photos September 15, 2019 | 4:08 PM
Antonio Brown
Patriots
Here's the latest on Antonio Brown September 15, 2019 | 3:14 PM
Antonio Brown scores a touchdown in his Patriots debut.
antonio brown
Everything Antonio Brown did in his first game with the Patriots September 15, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Antonio Brown celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady in Miami.
Patriots
The Patriots shut out the Dolphins, 43-0, on Sunday September 15, 2019 | 12:41 PM
antonio brown
Antonio Brown will play vs. Dolphins, according to reports September 15, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Antonio Brown during his debut for the Patriots.
Patriots
NFL to meet Monday with Antonio Brown’s accuser September 15, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio with his team during a timeout in the first half Friday against Kansas.
Boston College
What went wrong in BC football's shocking loss to Kansas September 14, 2019 | 9:10 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello (22) throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Red Sox
Red Sox on track for $13 million luxury tax despite mediocre record September 14, 2019 | 5:30 PM
Brandon Bolden runs with the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Patriots
Brandon Bolden will miss Sunday's game against the Dolphins September 14, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Former Patriot Larry Garron (left) died at age 82, the team announced Saturday.
Patriots
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, dies at age 82 September 14, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown works out near wide receiver Gunner Olszewski during practice.
Patriots
What Boston sports radio is saying about Antonio Brown September 14, 2019 | 7:52 AM
Kemba Walker of USA reacts during a game against Poland.
NBA
USA Basketball beats Poland, finishes in 7th place at World Cup September 14, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Duron Harmon after a 2019 preseason game.
Patriots
Duron Harmon on the tight-knit Patriots secondary, and his final 'Game of Thrones' thoughts September 14, 2019 | 7:11 AM
terrence clarke
Boston’s Terrence Clarke commits to play basketball at Kentucky September 14, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Big Papi
‘I would wake up ... feeling like I’m going to die’: David Ortiz speaks after shooting September 14, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Kobay White can't make the catch in the end zone but Kansas' Corione Harris is called for pass interference.
College Sports
Kansas flattens Boston College, 48-24, as Eagles fall to 2-1 September 13, 2019 | 11:53 PM