Bruins sign Brandon Carlo to two-year contract

Brandon Carlo followed Charlie McAvoy to the pay window on Tuesday, agreeing to a two-year contract and leaving the Bruins with a complete training camp roster only one game into the preseason.

Carlo, about to enter his fourth NHL season, will earn an average of $2.85 million through the 2020-21 season. His deal was announced some 48 hours after McAvoy hitched on for another three seasons with the Black and Gold, for a payout of $4.9 million.

Carlo’s deal leaves the the Bruins approximately $350,000 under the $81.5m salary cap for the upcoming season.

The Bruins, who dropped their exhibition opener, 4-3, in overtime Monday night in New Jersey, are not scheduled to practice again until Wednesday in Brighton, where Carlo will join them for his first team workout of training camp.

Carlo will be back for his next deal in the summer of 2021, at which time he will stand two seasons from reaching unrestricted free agency.