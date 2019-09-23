FROM

Bruins return to Garden for first time since crushing loss in Game 7 of Cup Final — win

Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winner in overtime.

Jake DeBrusk (right) banged home the winner past Flyers goalie Brian Elliot at 2:35 of overtime. –Jim Davis
By
September 23, 2019

Last season ended abruptly for the Bruins when they lost, 4-1, at home to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 12, a warm Wednesday night. The Bruins returned to TD Garden 103 days later, this time making their preseason home debut with a 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night.

The Bruins, 2-1-1 in the preseason, snapped a three-game home losing streak – their only Garden victory in the Cup Final was in Game 1 May 27. But the concern now is preparing for the regular season, which starts at Dallas Oct. 3.

The Bruins planned to audition Brett Ritchie on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. But Krejci (lower-body injury) lasted only two shifts and his status has not been determined for Wednesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

Brett Ritchie (left) and Danton Heinen keep their eyes on the puck in the second period Monday night. —Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

