How do the Bruins overcome last season’s heartbreak in this new season?
The Bruins will open the 2019-20 season Thursday night in Dallas.
Slow walks back are not encouraged in today’s 31-team NHL. Contrary to the St. Louis Blues’ unprecedented turnaround last season, a stunning reversal from midseason chumps to springtime champs, poor starts in October are generally punished by quick and disappointing endings.
Last seen shoveling their splintered souls into a Garden dustbin on June 12, the Bruins will open the 2019-20 season Thursday night in Dallas. With their roster barely changed from only 113 days earlier, they’ll be eyeing a return to the Stanley Cup Final, albeit minus the crushing Game 7 loss that had the Blues high-stepping the big silver trophy down Causeway Street.
It was a bad, dispiriting ending for the Bruins, and now they start anew, well aware it’s time to forget June and pick up the beat in October.
