FROM

With David Krejci ailing, Charlie Coyle gets a look as No. 2 center

Coyle centered a line with Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman at practice Friday.

Charlie Coyle centered the second line at Bruins practice Friday.
Charlie Coyle, acquired in a midseason trade last February, is in his first camp as a Bruin. –Jm Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET
By
September 27, 2019

Charlie Coyle filled in for the injured David Krejci at Friday’s Bruins practice. He was the clear-cut choice.

In his first training camp as a Bruin, the Weymouth-raised center has been noticeable all over the ice. The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Coyle does not have Krejci’s sublime vision, but in the short term, Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman should mesh well with their physical, puck-protecting pivot.

“I don’t try to do too much, or change up,’’ he said of the temporary promotion. “I just want to keep building my game the way I know how.’’

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Patriots
Sean McDermott: 'We had opportunities to win the game' September 29, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talked about the team's offensive struggles in Sunday's win against the Bills.
Patriots
Tom Brady discussed the Patriots' offensive struggles against Buffalo September 29, 2019 | 6:55 PM
Jamie Collins sacks Josh Allen.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills September 29, 2019 | 6:26 PM
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media after a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' game-winning interception September 29, 2019 | 6:08 PM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson speaks to the media Sunday.
Patriots
Watch the Patriots' 4 interceptions against the Buffalo Bills September 29, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Devin McCourty intercepts a pass intended for John Brown on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots stay undefeated, hang on to beat Bills 16-10 September 29, 2019 | 5:17 PM
New England‘s Jonathan Jones and Duron Harmon tackle Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen in the second half of Sunday’s game.
Patriots
Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves game after helmet-to-helmet hit from Jonathan Jones September 29, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli cheer after being married at midfield during halftime of an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Patriots
Buffalo couple gets married at halftime of Bills-Patriots game September 29, 2019 | 3:02 PM
Matthew Slater celebrates his touchdown after recovering a blocked punt in the first half Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots
Watch Matthew Slater score his 1st career touchdown September 29, 2019 | 2:37 PM
Antonio Brown runs on to the practice field.
Patriots
Antonio Brown may file an NFL record 9 grievances and appeals, per reports September 29, 2019 | 11:21 AM
New England‘s Jonathan Jones and Duron Harmon tackle Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen in the second half of Sunday’s game.
Patriots
Patriots hold off late Bills drive to win, 16-10, in tense matchup September 29, 2019 | 11:16 AM
Wake Forest linebacker Justin Strnad tackles Boston College running back AJ Dillon during the second half Saturday.
College Sports
5 takeaways from BC football's 27-24 loss to Wake Forest September 29, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Julian Edelman (11) and Rex Burkhead (34) are both expected to play against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots
Julian Edelman and Rex Burkhead are reportedly expected to play against the Bills September 29, 2019 | 9:27 AM
Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown passes during the first half Saturday against Wake Forest.
College Sports
Wake Forest holds off Boston College, 27-24, in ACC clash September 28, 2019 | 8:09 PM
Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart (24) celebrates with teammate Jonathan Villar after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Orioles hit 4 home runs in 9-4 win over Red Sox September 28, 2019 | 6:18 PM
Enes Kanter at UMass Boston.
Celtics
In Boston, Enes Kanter wraps up his tour of free basketball camps September 28, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox’ Steve Pearce contemplating retirement September 28, 2019 | 2:12 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Rob Parker
Patriots
3 Patriots wins ranked in 'NFL 100 Greatest' games September 28, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Chad Finn | Unconventional Preview
Bills deserve respect, but they won’t beat Patriots September 28, 2019 | 1:05 PM
The physical St. Louis Blues beat the skilled Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June.
NHL
Variety of champs shows there's no one Stanley Cup blueprint September 28, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Antonio Brown is expected to file a grievance to recover his $9 million signing bonus from the Patriots.
BEN VOLIN | SUNDAY FOOTBALL NOTES
Bonus for Antonio Brown: He’s likely to win money fight with Patriots September 28, 2019 | 10:58 AM
Antonio Brown played one game with the Patriots before being released.
Patriots
Here's what Antonio Brown has said on Twitter the past few days September 28, 2019 | 10:50 AM
In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson (31) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense.
NFL
Forget 'any given Sunday': There are givens in the NFL this year September 28, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Alex Bregman, right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez after hitting a solo home run during the second inning Friday.
MLB
Houston Astros clinch home field in American League playoffs September 28, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Coach Tim Murphy and the Crimson earned a 42-7 win over Brown on Friday.
Harvard Football
Harvard destroys Brown in Ivy League football opener September 27, 2019 | 11:45 PM
Orioles' Renato Nunez (39) celebrates his three-run homer in win over Red Sox.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi gives up three runs, Red Sox lose to Orioles 4-1 September 27, 2019 | 11:14 PM
The Rays' win over the Blue Jays clinched their spot in the playoffs.
MLB
Rays clinch wild card with win over Blue Jays September 27, 2019 | 10:43 PM
NFL
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says he needs 'time away from game' to heal September 27, 2019 | 9:25 PM
A fan had plenty of room at Fenway Park on Thursday when the Sox hosted the Kansas City Royals in the conclusion of game that was suspended by weather in the top of the tenth inning earlier this month. The Sox won, 5-4, after 12 minutes.
MLB
MLB attendance drops for fourth straight season September 27, 2019 | 9:13 PM
Is Mookie Betts headed out of Fenway Park so soon in his Red Sox career?
CHAD FINN
The idea of Red Sox trading Mookie Betts this winter is unacceptable September 27, 2019 | 6:50 PM