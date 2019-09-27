With David Krejci ailing, Charlie Coyle gets a look as No. 2 center

Charlie Coyle filled in for the injured David Krejci at Friday’s Bruins practice. He was the clear-cut choice.

In his first training camp as a Bruin, the Weymouth-raised center has been noticeable all over the ice. The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Coyle does not have Krejci’s sublime vision, but in the short term, Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman should mesh well with their physical, puck-protecting pivot.

“I don’t try to do too much, or change up,’’ he said of the temporary promotion. “I just want to keep building my game the way I know how.’’