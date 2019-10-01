‘NHL20’ simulation has Bruins winning the Stanley Cup

The video game predicted the Bruins would defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to notch their first Cup since 2011.

Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
Brad Marchand celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 6. –The Associated Press
By
October 1, 2019

How will the Bruins overcome the heartbreak of losing the Stanley Cup last season? 

By winning it in 2020, according to the EA Sports’ “NHL20” season simulation. 

The video game predicted Tuesday the Bruins would defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to hoist their first Cup since 2011. Left wing Brad Marchand earned the Conn Smythe Trophy, tallying 32 points in 25 games. 

To reach the Cup, “NHL 20” has Boston beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round, the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the second round, and the Washington Capitals in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Last season, the video game correctly picked the St. Louis Blues to represent the Western Conference but incorrectly had the Lightning coming out of the East.

