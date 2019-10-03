The Bruins hired a new official anthem singer for the first time in over 40 years

After an iconic run of over 40 years from Rene Rancourt was ended following his retirement in 2018, the Bruins announced via press release Thursday that they have named Todd Angilly their new official national anthem singer for the upcoming season.

Angilly, 44, is originally from Warwick, R.I., and now lives in Lynnfield. Angilly’s day job is as a probation officer, but he also spends time as a bartender at the SportsDeck in TD Garden during Bruins and Celtics seasons.

Angilly first performed the anthem for the Bruins in November of 2017, when he was asked to fill in last-minute for a previously scheduled anthem singer while working the bar at the SportsDeck.

Last year, the first year after Rancourt retired, Angilly performed 16 times during the regular season, and was also the anthem singer for all of the Bruins’ playoff games. Angilly is scheduled to perform about 80 percent of the Bruins’ home games this season, with the remaining games going to a rotation of other singers. The team says they had more than 600 applicants for the job this year, narrowing it down to 52 finalists.

Rancourt started his career with the Bruins in 1975 and was known for his tuxedos and signature fist-pump performed after the anthem. He retired following the Bruins’ 2017-18 season.

Angilly will get his first chance to perform as the Bruins’ regular anthem singer during their home-opener against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, October 12.