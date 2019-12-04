5 stats that show how dominant David Pastrnak has been this season

The Bruins right-winger is putting on a spectacular performance this season.

David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring a goal against the Canadiens on Dec. 1.
David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring a goal against the Canadiens on Dec. 1. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
Boston.com Staff
December 4, 2019

There’s no question that David Pastrnak is the Bruins’ most lethal offensive weapon and having the season of his career, with 25 goals under his belt thus far.

However, if you ask Pastrnak about his early success, he’ll say it’s just a part of the game.

“I don’t look at it, I just play my game,” he said after scoring a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 26. “That’s not my focus — hockey’s a team sport and that’s all that matters to me. Obviously, I read newspapers, and you see that stuff, but focusing on that is definitely not at the top of my list.”

Advertisement

Achieving records might not be a priority for him right now, but here are a handful of stats that show just how dominant he’s been this season.

He’s leading the league in goals (25).

This might be an obvious one, but it still should not be ignored. In 28 games, Pastrnak holds the lead in goals scored (25) and is ranked fourth in the NHL in points (43). Last season he scored 38 goals, had 43 assists, and finished with 81 points. But given he has not gone more than two games in a row without scoring so far, he’s on track to tally a career-high in goals by the season’s halfway point.

His improved shooting and goal scoring percentage are noteworthy.

Throughout his career, Pastrnak’s shooting percentage ranged from 10.8 percent his rookie season to 16.2 percent in 2018-19. This season, he’s at 22.5 percent and in 28 games, he is averaging .89 goals per game  – the highest average of his career. Not only is that a vast improvement, but his lethal shot has put him on record boards and earned praise from some NHL greats.

Bruins legend Phil Esposito was amazed by his shot after watching him score his 25th goal against the Canadiens on Sunday.

“I’ll tell you what my thought was,” Esposito said. “There’s a guy who knows that from the top of the face-off circle to the dot, on either side of the circle, it’s like a funnel to the goal. You’ve got to think, ‘Shoot.’ And he did. And that’s why he’s a goal-scorer. These guys who keep passing the puck when they’ve got opportunities to shoot are not goal-scorers, ok? Goal-scorers think, ‘Shoot first.’ And that’s what Pastrnak does.

Advertisement

“It was just an unbelievable shot. What surprised me was that it was a slap shot. A few guys in my day — Mike Bossy, Bobby Hull, Guy Lafleur and the Boomer (Bernie Geoffrion) — could slap the puck like that and hit the spot.”

He is only the fourth player in NHL history to score 12 or more goals in the first two months of the season.

Pastrnak scored 12 goals in October and November, making him the fourth player in NHL history to do so in the season’s opening months. He earned the accolade after scoring in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Nov.29, marking his 24th goal of the season.

He is only the second player on the Bruins to record seven hat tricks by the age of 23.

In an 8-1 win over Montreal, Pastrnak became the first Bruins player in over 30 years to score three or more regular-season goals against the Canadiens in Montreal. According to the NHL, it marked his seventh career hat-trick (that includes the playoffs) and made him only the second Bruins player in the NHL to do so by the age of 23. The only two active players in the league who have more hat tricks by that age is Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (9) and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

He’s on track to score 50 goals this season, if not more.

Advertisement

Not only is Pastrnak on track to beat his own single-season scoring record (38), but if he keeps it up, he could reach the 50-goal mark, making him the first Bruin to do so since now-Bruins president Cam Neely in 1993-94.

In fact, his current goal-average per game means he’s on track to score even more. Tallying 70 goals or more has not been done since both Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne did in 1992-93, but his .89 average means he is actually on pace to score 73.21 goals this season alone. While it’s likely he’ll slow down, given there are 54 regular-season games left, the fact that he is in discussion to even possibly reach the mark proves his dominance.

TOPICS: Bruins
Ashland players celebrate their win in the Division 5 Super Bowl Saturday afternoon.
High School Sports
Results for the high school Super Bowls December 8, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Nikita Zadarrov delivers a hit on Sean Kuraly during Saturday's Bruins-Avalanche contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Avalanche December 8, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman can't reach this first quarter pass from Tom Brady (not pictured). The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Even Julian Edelman is working on building trust with Tom Brady December 8, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood stepped up in the team's win over UMass.
college basketball
Why Harvard basketball didn't need Bryce Aiken to be a scorer Saturday December 8, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Patriots
Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 7, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Nate Ebner, Tom Brady, Chase Winovich, and John Simon pose for a photo.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Chase Winovich dress up in Ohio State gear after Michigan loss December 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Patriots
A look back at the last 5 meetings between the Patriots and Chiefs December 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
LeSean McCoy will be one of three Chiefs running backs to see work out of the backfield on Sunday.
Patriots
Chiefs head into Patriots showdown with ground game in flux December 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, center. drives between Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics beat Nuggets 108-95 December 6, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri
Patriots
Former Patriots Adam Vinatieri, Mike Haynes named to the NFL's All-Time Team December 6, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to return to Celtics practice December 6, 2019 | 9:06 PM
The backboard N'Keal Harry shattered at Chandler High School in December 2015.
PATRIOTS
This is one highlight reel N’Keal Harry will always treasure December 6, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field.
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC title rematch December 6, 2019 | 8:14 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws before a game.
NFL
Eli Manning is ready for another chance December 6, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
The Patriots will reportedly bring back Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Nine innings with Chad Finn: Rooting for Dwight Evans one more time December 6, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a play in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.
Patriots
Are the Patriots vulnerable at last? Don’t bet on it December 6, 2019 | 6:32 PM
David Fizdale had a 21-83 record in his two seasons coaching the Knicks.
NBA
Knicks fire coach David Fizdale December 6, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Tom Brady was a full participant at Patriots practice on Friday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady confirms he is not the Patriots' next kicker December 6, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski uses jigsaw puzzles to lower his stress levels and to help his mental recovery.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski solves post-playing stress with puzzles December 6, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart rips away a defensive rebound from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
Celtics
Marcus Smart said he feels considerably better, joking that New York 'literally killed' him December 6, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Can the Patriots contain Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill?
Patriots
Read Chad Finn's Unconventional Preview for Patriots-Chiefs December 6, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick won't confirm Patriots will re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins lead an explosive Chiefs offense.
Patriots
Here's what the Chiefs are saying about Sunday's matchup against the Patriots December 6, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown celebrate a touchdown in Week 2 against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots players reacted to Antonio Brown message for Tom Brady on Instagram December 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Caroline Wozniacki said she realized there's a lot more in life she'd like to accomplish off the court.
Tennis
Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open December 6, 2019 | 9:45 AM
New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game December 6, 2019 | 8:11 AM
John Moore skated 16 minutes and dropped the gloves with Zack Smith in his first game of the season.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 OT loss to the Blackhawks December 6, 2019 | 7:30 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up with quarterbacks Cody Kessler, behind left, and Jarrett Stidham (4) during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs headlines Week 14 NFL schedule December 5, 2019 | 11:50 PM