Anders Bjork explains what it means to earn his time in Boston

Bjork continues to look for consistency on and off the ice.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 03: Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on December 03, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Anders Bjork of the Boston Bruins looks on during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes. –(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Matthew Castle
December 5, 2019

Making the National Hockey League is a difficult task. In addition to hockey, promising prospects must juggle many aspects of adulthood at a young age.

The pressure to perform at the highest of levels – often for one-game call-ups – and the uncertainty of what jersey you’ll be wearing or what city you’ll be sleeping in for your next game can be a lot to handle.

Boston Bruins forward Anders Bjork worked through this process and knows how challenging it is.

The 23-year-old has spent his first three professional seasons toggling between Boston and Providence on assignments due to inconsistent play at times and two consecutive season-ending shoulder injuries.

Advertisement

During his unpredictable stints at both ends of I-95, Bjork never really had a permanent residence during the season and often stayed at hotels on a moments notice.

“You feel like you’re all over the place, a million things in your car and stuff like that. You are basically living out of it sometimes,” Bjork said while reminiscing about prior experiences. “Not sleeping out of it obviously but it can be tough.”

Bjork noted that it comes with the territory of playing hockey for a living but it can be mentally draining. Instead of letting it get to him, the Notre Dame standout stayed level-headed by realizing how grateful he is to be playing professional hockey.

One of the things that really helped him through the growing pains was to always be ready.

“My first year I got sent down and then called back up, Boston was in Ottawa,” says Bjork. “We were on the road with Providence and luckily I had brought my backpack with my passport even though we were not even going to another country. So luckily I had it or else I wouldn’t have gotten called up.”

Now in his third season in the Bruins organization, the Wisconsin native finally has consistency on and off the ice.

Advertisement

Bjork’s played the last 20 games for Boston and has looked every bit the part of a top-nine forward since being recalled on Oct. 22 against Toronto. The speedster has totaled seven points during that stretch, but the biggest growth in his game has been on the walls at both ends of the ice.

Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins coaching staff wanted to see him get stronger and more responsible with the puck. Those were huge areas of emphasis in the offseason as Bjork rehabbed from shoulder surgery and they are paying huge dividends right now.

His dedication and discipline in those small aspects of the game have really allowed him to focus on his offensive-minded game because he – along with the Bruins staff – isn’t worried about his game along the walls.

Advertisement

“I’ve built a little bit of trust but I think my mindset kind of stays the same. I think it’s worked pretty well for me and I want to continue that and not get too comfortable or anything like that,” Bjork said. “Keep having that hunger to improve and prove myself. Each night show that I can play in this league and I think that hunger is really important.”

Bjork knows that a roster spot as well as a permanent Boston residence is not something that is given, and he plans to earn it.

“I want to be a hockey player so that’s my focus,” Bjork said as he pointed at the stalls of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in the Bruins locker room at Warrior Ice Arena. “You have to realize the other thing is having a solid secure living spot is earned too. You really have to earn that, you have to work really hard for that. It takes a while, you see the older guys and how much work they have put in. You have to respect that and try to emulate that.”

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Sports
Tom Brady #12 and Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Live blog
Live blog: Patriots-Chiefs game updates December 8, 2019 | 3:39 PM
Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward looks to shoot against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Here's the latest on Gordon Hayward December 8, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Patriots
Chiefs’ equipment sent to New Jersey ahead of game with Patriots December 8, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Steven Kampfer Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins place Steven Kampfer on waivers December 8, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Ashland players celebrate their win in the Division 5 Super Bowl Saturday afternoon.
High School Sports
Results for the high school Super Bowls December 8, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Nikita Zadarrov delivers a hit on Sean Kuraly during Saturday's Bruins-Avalanche contest.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 loss to the Avalanche December 8, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Houston, TX 12-01-19: Patriots WR Julian Edelman can't reach this first quarter pass from Tom Brady (not pictured). The New England Patriots visited the Houston Texans for a regular season NFL football game at NRG Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Even Julian Edelman is working on building trust with Tom Brady December 8, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood stepped up in the team's win over UMass.
college basketball
Why Harvard basketball didn't need Bryce Aiken to be a scorer Saturday December 8, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Patriots
Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 7, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Nate Ebner, Tom Brady, Chase Winovich, and John Simon pose for a photo.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Chase Winovich dress up in Ohio State gear after Michigan loss December 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Patriots
A look back at the last 5 meetings between the Patriots and Chiefs December 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
LeSean McCoy will be one of three Chiefs running backs to see work out of the backfield on Sunday.
Patriots
Chiefs head into Patriots showdown with ground game in flux December 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, center. drives between Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics beat Nuggets 108-95 December 6, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri
Patriots
Former Patriots Adam Vinatieri, Mike Haynes named to the NFL's All-Time Team December 6, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to return to Celtics practice December 6, 2019 | 9:06 PM
The backboard N'Keal Harry shattered at Chandler High School in December 2015.
PATRIOTS
This is one highlight reel N’Keal Harry will always treasure December 6, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field.
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC title rematch December 6, 2019 | 8:14 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws before a game.
NFL
Eli Manning is ready for another chance December 6, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
The Patriots will reportedly bring back Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Nine innings with Chad Finn: Rooting for Dwight Evans one more time December 6, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a play in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.
Patriots
Are the Patriots vulnerable at last? Don’t bet on it December 6, 2019 | 6:32 PM
David Fizdale had a 21-83 record in his two seasons coaching the Knicks.
NBA
Knicks fire coach David Fizdale December 6, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Tom Brady was a full participant at Patriots practice on Friday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady confirms he is not the Patriots' next kicker December 6, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski uses jigsaw puzzles to lower his stress levels and to help his mental recovery.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski solves post-playing stress with puzzles December 6, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart rips away a defensive rebound from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
Celtics
Marcus Smart said he feels considerably better, joking that New York 'literally killed' him December 6, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Can the Patriots contain Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill?
Patriots
Read Chad Finn's Unconventional Preview for Patriots-Chiefs December 6, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick won't confirm Patriots will re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins lead an explosive Chiefs offense.
Patriots
Here's what the Chiefs are saying about Sunday's matchup against the Patriots December 6, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown celebrate a touchdown in Week 2 against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots players reacted to Antonio Brown message for Tom Brady on Instagram December 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM