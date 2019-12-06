3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 4-3 OT loss to the Blackhawks

The Bruins extended their point streak to 13 straight, yet Chicago put an end to Boston's eight-game winning streak.

John Moore skated 16 minutes and dropped the gloves with Zack Smith in his first game of the season.
John Moore skated 16 minutes and dropped the gloves with Zack Smith in his first game of the season. –Angela Spagna/Bruins Daily
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Biz Durling
December 6, 2019

After piecing together an eight-game winning streak dating back to Nov. 19, the Bruins found themselves on the losing end of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday despite another all-too-common rally late in the third period.

Even the momentum from two late-period goals couldn’t help the Bruins in their latest attempt at a come-from-behind victory.

The winning goal from Jonathan Toews came seconds after an unpopular non-call brought David Pastrnak to the ice. This gave Toews plenty of open ice in front of him en route to his game-winner.

But it took some grit from the Bruins to even get to that point.

Advertisement

Despite trailing 3-0 after Alex DeBrincrat’s tally just 17 seconds into the final stanza, the Bruins managed to tie together three straight goals in the last 20 minutes of play to drive the game to OT. Two of those goals came in the last five minutes of the third period, courtesy of Chris Wagner’s shorthanded tally and Torey Krug’s equalizer.

Despite the way it ended, the Bruins, in exciting fashion, salvaged one point to extend their point streak to 13 straight games.

Here’s what we learned from the evening, as the Bruins still don’t have a regulation loss at home.

Boston’s power play is fallible.

The Bruins had multiple attempts to show off what’s been a dynamic part of their game all year. Despite sporting the league’s second-best power-play unit, the Bruins went a dismal 0-for-4 with only 10 shots on goal Thursday, and they even gave up their first shorthanded goal of the season.

In fact, their first two power plays came within the first minute of each of the first two periods, but the early momentum wasn’t there for them on this night.

“Ours has been running pretty well for a while now,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Maybe it’s just one of those cycles right now where we have to simplify. I think that’s certainly part of it. We’ve left some plays on the table out there that we’ve kind of game-planned before and maybe forced plays.”

John Moore took one for the team.

Advertisement

Moore had an eventful debut with over 16 minutes of ice time in his first game back from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the lineup for over two months.

But it was the middle of the third frame that caught fans’ and players’ attention, when Moore threw the gloves down with Zack Smith seconds after Smith hit Pastrnak hard into the boards.

“I don’t know if it was the smartest decision my first game back,” Moore said. “But I saw someone kind of take a liberty on Pasta [Pastrnak] and thought it was my turn. I saw something I didn’t like and thought something had to be done, and I stepped in and did something.”

Advertisement

Pastrnak, while hoping for the best regarding Moore’s health, appreciated the gesture. Moore gave a positive prognosis after admitting to seeing doctors following his fight with Smith.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand were held in check.

The frustration was undeniable throughout the game for both Brad Marchand and Pastrnak as Chicago’s defense held the dynamic top-line wingers in check. Marchand and Pastrnak only fired a combined four shots on goal in one of their rare off nights.

“[Pastrnak] and Marchy both, they’re used to scoring,” Cassidy said postgame. “But these are high-end players that make things happen, so you want to let them play their way out of it, so I think that feeds into part of it. They’re used to getting their looks … I think teams are just recognizing that.

“Listen, these are the leading scorers in the league. You’ve got to pay a little more attention to them. It’s going to happen in Edmonton with their two guys, happened last night in Ottawa. I mean it’s going to happen, and we’ll have to find ways to fight through it.”

Advertisement

With Patrice Bergeron still out with an injury, and Cassidy’s lineup shifting away from the “perfection line” because of that, the production has slowed down from this normally dominant group of forwards.

“I don’t get frustrated really anymore besides when we lose,” Pastrnak commented. “It’s hockey, and why I’m frustrated is that we lost.”

If there is a positive spin on this, it’s that the rest of the team has started to contribute across the lines, driving even more depth throughout the team. Everyone, including Pastrnak, recognizes the balanced scoring as of late.

“In the third period we played like we can, and it felt amazing,” Pastrnak said. “Every single line was going after it … and all of a sudden we came back. It shows how strong of a group we are.”

TOPICS: Bruins NHL Hockey
Patriots
Patriots re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 7, 2019 | 4:32 PM
Nate Ebner, Tom Brady, Chase Winovich, and John Simon pose for a photo.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Chase Winovich dress up in Ohio State gear after Michigan loss December 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gives a stiff arm to Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker after catching a pass.
Patriots
A look back at the last 5 meetings between the Patriots and Chiefs December 7, 2019 | 12:19 PM
LeSean McCoy will be one of three Chiefs running backs to see work out of the backfield on Sunday.
Patriots
Chiefs head into Patriots showdown with ground game in flux December 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris, center. drives between Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and forward Semi Ojeleye (37) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics beat Nuggets 108-95 December 6, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri
Patriots
Former Patriots Adam Vinatieri, Mike Haynes named to the NFL's All-Time Team December 6, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to return to Celtics practice December 6, 2019 | 9:06 PM
The backboard N'Keal Harry shattered at Chandler High School in December 2015.
PATRIOTS
This is one highlight reel N’Keal Harry will always treasure December 6, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field.
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC title rematch December 6, 2019 | 8:14 PM
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws before a game.
NFL
Eli Manning is ready for another chance December 6, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
The Patriots will reportedly bring back Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Dwight Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, is a finalist among the Modern Baseball Era committee’s choices for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Nine innings with Chad Finn: Rooting for Dwight Evans one more time December 6, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a play in the Patriots' loss to the Texans.
Patriots
Are the Patriots vulnerable at last? Don’t bet on it December 6, 2019 | 6:32 PM
David Fizdale had a 21-83 record in his two seasons coaching the Knicks.
NBA
Knicks fire coach David Fizdale December 6, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Tom Brady was a full participant at Patriots practice on Friday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't practicing his kicking this week.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady confirms he is not the Patriots' next kicker December 6, 2019 | 4:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski uses jigsaw puzzles to lower his stress levels and to help his mental recovery.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski solves post-playing stress with puzzles December 6, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart rips away a defensive rebound from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
Celtics
Marcus Smart said he feels considerably better, joking that New York 'literally killed' him December 6, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Can the Patriots contain Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill?
Patriots
If they can limit Tyreek Hill and Pat Mahomes just enough, expect the Patriots to stay unbeaten at home December 6, 2019 | 12:19 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick won't confirm Patriots will re-sign kicker Nick Folk December 6, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins lead an explosive Chiefs offense.
Patriots
Here's what the Chiefs are saying about Sunday's matchup against the Patriots December 6, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown celebrate a touchdown in Week 2 against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots players reacted to Antonio Brown message for Tom Brady on Instagram December 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM
Caroline Wozniacki said she realized there's a lot more in life she'd like to accomplish off the court.
Tennis
Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open December 6, 2019 | 9:45 AM
New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game December 6, 2019 | 8:11 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up with quarterbacks Cody Kessler, behind left, and Jarrett Stidham (4) during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs headlines Week 14 NFL schedule December 5, 2019 | 11:50 PM
Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter celebrates his goal in the first period.
Bruins
Despite comeback, Bruins fall to Blackhawks 4-3 in OT December 5, 2019 | 10:19 PM
Patriots
Why the Patriots will be wearing special cleats this Sunday December 5, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Patriots
After getting blocked, Patriots still without a kicker December 5, 2019 | 8:00 PM
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sidelines before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. unclear on his future with Browns December 5, 2019 | 7:45 PM
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes had to say ahead of rematch vs. Patriots December 5, 2019 | 6:48 PM