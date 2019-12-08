Bruins place Steven Kampfer on waivers

The Bruins placed defenseman Steven Kampfer on waivers Sunday so he can be assigned to the Providence Bruins of the AHL.

Kampfer, 31, has appeared in four games for the Bruins this season as an extra defenseman. He played in 35 games for the Bruins last season and had three goals and three assists.

He also scored in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hurricanes.