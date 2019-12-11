Capitals beat Bruins in showdown between NHL’s top two teams

The Capitals have won 16 of their past 17 games against the Bruins.

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal during the second period. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
STEPHEN WHYNO
AP
December 11, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson and Zdeno Chara traded punches, the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins exchanged scoring chances and goals and a showdown between the NHL’s top two teams more than lived up to its billing.

T.J. Oshie scored twice in under four minutes and John Carlson got the go-ahead goal in the third to extend Washington’s longstanding domination of Boston with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night in a thrilling back-and-forth game between two hockey heavyweights.

“Both teams were flying around, going that extra step to hit someone all the time,” Carlson said. “It was a fun game. It was fun to play in. Still not playoffs, but it was a nice way to get into it after the performance we had on Monday.”

Advertisement

Each of these teams laid an egg in a loss Monday night, but the Capitals avoided the slide currently befalling the Bruins. Boston has lost four in a row with three of those defeats coming in regulation.

“We’ve got to keep going,” Chara said. “I think it’s easy to get frustrated. We realize it was obviously a good hockey team we played tonight. It was a good hockey game. We did a lot of things well. We’ve just got to continue to perform and keep getting better.”

The Capitals have won 16 of their past 17 games against the Bruins. It’s a stretch that dates to December 2014 during which Boston won only a close game last Super Bowl Sunday.

“These last couple years has been a grind,” said Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 30 saves. “They have a tough team to play against. Our team usually plays better against teams like that, teams that work hard, play an honest, hard game structurally. It’s fun for us to play in those games.”

This one was supposed to be more fun than a typical regular-season game. These teams entered with the most points in the league, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin trailed only David Pastrnak in the goal-scoring race, the Bruins are coming off another trip to the Stanley Cup Final and Washington won its first title in 2018.

Advertisement

“It’s always fun to play (when) the two best teams right now in the league play against each other,” Ovechkin said. “You can see how tough the game was. We play hard, they play hard. It’s always nice to get two points. We knew it’s not going to be easy game because they have a very good team out there. It was a challenge for us.”

After all the talk about this being a mid-December measuring stick for a couple of perennial playoff contenders, the skill level matched the hype.

Pastrnak ripped a perfect shot over Braden Holtby’s left shoulder midway through the first for his league-best 26th of the season. It looked like the Bruins had a two-goal lead on a Patrice Bergeron power-play goal, but Capitals coach Todd Reirden challenged for offside and video review showed Jake DeBrusk was into the zone just before the puck.

Advertisement

“I kind of knew it, though, as soon as I saw the replay,” DeBrusk said. “It was one of those things where it had no effect on the play, but obviously it’s not a goal.”

Oshie, who had just one goal in his previous 10 games, made the most of nothing but empty ice around him to score off his own rebound on the power play early in the second. Soon after, he turned Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton into a human pylon and beat Jaroslav Halak with a backhander for a highlight-reel goal.

“It felt pretty lucky for the puck to squeak through there,” Oshie said. “You just try to put it upstairs with a couple sticks on you so happy it went in.

Kuraly and Carlson traded goals, and these two rivals traded shoves and unpleasantries plenty before the final buzzer. They meet again two days before Christmas.

NOTES: Bruins D Torey Krug went to the X-ray room after the game. … Halak allowed three goals on 25 shots. … Carlson now has 45 points in 33 games, which is the second-most among defensemen over the past 40 season behind only Al MacInnis’ 47 in 1990-91 with Calgary. … The Bruins went 0 for 5 on the power play and are 2 for their last 25. … Clifton was in the Bruins lineup because D John Moore is being eased back from a lengthy absence and will play the second half of their back-to-back. … Referee Jon McIsaac left the game in the third after a collision with Ovechkin.

Up next

Advertisement

Bruins: Tuukka Rask is expected to start the second half of their back-to-back Thursday at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Capitals: Embark on their fathers and mentors trip with their next game Saturday at Tampa Bay.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Patriots
Robert Kraft speaks at Trump’s White House Hanukkah event December 12, 2019 | 7:28 AM
AJ Dillon's last game with Boston College was a memorable one.
College Sports
A look back, and a look ahead, after a busy few weeks for BC football December 12, 2019 | 7:09 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak blocks a shot during the second period of Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals.
capitals 3, bruins 2
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Capitals December 12, 2019 | 6:54 AM
Celtics
Pacers rally past Celtics 122-117 December 11, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Patriots
Roger Goodell: No updates on Patriots’ videotaping incident, Antonio Brown probe December 11, 2019 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Ex-Boston College coach Steve Addazio hired at Colorado State December 11, 2019 | 5:22 PM
Patriots reportedly sign Josh Gables to their practice squad on Wednesday. Gables is known for his trick-shots, but has not competed yet in the NFL.
Patriots kicker
The Patriots reportedly just signed a trick-shot kicker December 11, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Videotaping Controversy
Bill Belichick defends Patriots scout, denies involvement in videotaping controversy December 11, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady steps down from local role in Best Buddies charity December 11, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy called fans booing Patriots 'disrespectful' December 11, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Belichick and Saban
8 things we learned from HBO's Bill Belichick and Nick Saban documentary December 11, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Patriots Notebook
Josh McDaniels targeting ways to get N'Keal Harry more opportunities December 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Gerrit Cole, Yankees strike record $324M, 9-year deal December 11, 2019 | 1:46 AM
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to fans as he leaves during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
MLB
Yankees sign ace Gerrit Cole on record $324 million, 9-year deal December 11, 2019 | 1:11 AM
NHL
Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct December 11, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Holy Cross guard Drew Lowder drives against the Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 95-71. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
College Sports
Holy Cross loses to Division 3 UMass-Boston 69-66 December 10, 2019 | 9:29 PM
Is Mookie Betts headed out of Fenway Park so soon in his Red Sox career?
Red Sox
Trading Mookie Betts doesn’t seem to be high priority for Red Sox December 10, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before the game. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots hope 3rd time is the charm on clinching playoff spot December 10, 2019 | 7:21 PM
Ahead of the Patriots-Bengals matchup on Sunday, the New England Patriots have been linked to a videotaping controversy against their opponents.
NFL
NFL hopes to decide quickly whether to punish Patriots for taping Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' videotaping controversy December 10, 2019 | 7:03 PM
Red Sox
MLB free agency: The latest moves and Red Sox news from the Winter Meetings December 10, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Nick Cafardo Boston Globe Baseball Writer
Media
Late Boston Globe writer Nick Cafardo wins Spink Award December 10, 2019 | 4:45 PM
Patriots
Bengals are said to be ‘livid’ over Patriots’ illegal videotaping December 10, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (11) high-fives forwards Grant Williams (12) and Semi Ojeleye (37) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Celtics
Celtics players react to Grant Williams' first career 3-pointer December 10, 2019 | 3:14 PM
A videographer stands on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Patriots
Report claims Patriots recorded 8 minutes of video focused on Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 3:08 PM
NFL
Jets won't discipline Le'Veon Bell for bowling after flu absence December 10, 2019 | 2:01 PM
College Sports
Boston College running back AJ Dillon declares for NFL Draft December 10, 2019 | 12:49 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he had ‘no knowledge’ of Patriots filming Bengals’ sidelines December 10, 2019 | 12:38 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before the game. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
It’s not time to call Tom Brady finished. It’s time to appreciate what he’s doing even more. December 10, 2019 | 11:28 AM
David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz wants to give you $100,000 December 10, 2019 | 11:19 AM