Retired goalie Tim Thomas details brain damage from hockey

"I didn't want to talk about this."

Former Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas speaks with members of the media before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Former Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas speaks with members of the media before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. –AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
STEPHEN WHYNO
AP
December 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors told Tim Thomas that two-thirds of his brain were getting less than 5% blood flow and the other third was averaging about 50%.

His wife, Melissa, and oldest daughter, Kiley, started crying. Thomas didn’t react — because he couldn’t process what he was hearing.

“I couldn’t believe it because I couldn’t function well enough to understand it,” he said.

Now years removed from the goaltending career and the concussions that caused so many problems, Thomas on Thursday detailed the brain damage that derailed his life. He wrestled with the positive memories of winning the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011 as playoff MVP, his love of the game and the effects that playing in the NHL had on his brain.

Advertisement

Before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Thomas got choked up discussing the past several trying years and his long road to being able to talk about his problems. He is better now but still isn’t close to normal.

“What is normal, right?” Thomas said. “I wake up every day and basically I have to reorder everything in my mind for the first couple hours of the day and then make a list and try to make some choices to get some stuff done, which I’ve gotten to the level that I can.”

During his NHL career, Thomas was considered somewhat mercurial, which is not unusual for goaltenders. He was criticized for not visiting then-President Barack Obama at the White House with his teammates after the Bruins won the Cup.

Now 45, Thomas is still coming to grips with head injuries and one concussion from December 2013 that he said “changed my life.”

“I woke up the next morning after it, and I couldn’t decide what I wanted to eat, where I wanted to go,” Thomas said. “I couldn’t plan a schedule. I survived by following the team schedule the rest of the year and just made it through that season.”

Advertisement

He then hung up his skates.

Thomas struggled to communicate with anyone, let alone watch hockey, in ensuing years. He couldn’t keep up with games, and he moved with his family to the woods to get away. He didn’t talk to his former teammates or even call his father.

The brain scan occurred a year after his retirement, and his thoughts wandered to his career and the hits he took to the head.

“My rebound effect was like, this wasn’t worth it,” Thomas said. “That’s where I was then. Where I am today is past that. I ended up learning so many lessons out of the experience. It brought me tighter with my family. It taught me a value for life and a value for my brain that I’ve never had before. And I have appreciation for everything that I never had before. I don’t regret anything.”

Thomas on Wednesday attended his first NHL game since retiring and got to see some old Bruins teammates and friends behind the scenes. He’s not interested in getting involved with the game again in part because he thinks of the damage it caused him.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who was inducted into the hall along with Thomas, said the league has taken steps to prevent and reduce concussions.

“We’ve put a tremendous amount of effort in diagnosing protocols, return to play protocols, making sure players are educated, changing the culture of the game so that players know that it’s OK to say, ‘I’m having symptoms,’” Bettman said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing everything possible, that we’re staying on top of the medicine and the science as it’s being told to us to make sure we’re diagnosing and treating appropriately.”

Advertisement

Thomas didn’t criticize the league or the players’ association for the concussions or the damage they caused. He said he has spent time learning about ionized water that has improved his symptoms and turned his old competitive juices toward learning about his brain and how it functions.

It was still a struggle simply to tell his story.

“I didn’t want to talk about this,” Thomas said. “I didn’t want to tell the world this stuff. Not till I felt ready, and I didn’t feel ready yet. But here I am.”

Thomas and Bettman were joined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2019 by former NHL forward Brian Gionta, Olympian Krissy Wendell and Washington inner city hockey pioneer Neal Henderson.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey
Concussions
Ex-Bruin Tim Thomas said concussion debilitated him, even leading to suicidal thoughts December 12, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Jamal Turner watches from the sidelines
hoop dreams
This Roxbury native got a taste of basketball stardom. Now, he's giving back. December 12, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League, talks with guests on the field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Patriots
Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell reportedly had 'semi-private' meeting Wednesday December 12, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Red Sox
Rick Porcello reportedly agrees to deal with New York Mets December 12, 2019 | 10:19 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
What Tom Brady's legacy owes to Rob Gronkowski December 12, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Asante Samuel celebrates with Tom Brady and Daniel Graham after a playoff interception against the Jets in January, 2007.
Patriots
Asante Samuel has been sharing stories from his Patriots career on Twitter December 12, 2019 | 9:45 AM
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Patriots
Robert Kraft speaks at Trump’s White House Hanukkah event December 12, 2019 | 7:28 AM
AJ Dillon's last game with Boston College was a memorable one.
College Sports
A look back, and a look ahead, after a busy few weeks for BC football December 12, 2019 | 7:09 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak blocks a shot during the second period of Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals.
capitals 3, bruins 2
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Capitals December 12, 2019 | 6:54 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros' George Springer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Houston. Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
MLB
Angels, Anthony Rendon reach $245M, 7-year deal December 12, 2019 | 3:38 AM
Celtics
Pacers rally past Celtics 122-117 December 11, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Bruins
Capitals beat Bruins in showdown between NHL's top two teams December 11, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Patriots
Roger Goodell: No updates on Patriots’ videotaping incident, Antonio Brown probe December 11, 2019 | 6:01 PM
College Sports
Ex-Boston College coach Steve Addazio hired at Colorado State December 11, 2019 | 5:22 PM
Patriots reportedly sign Josh Gables to their practice squad on Wednesday. Gables is known for his trick-shots, but has not competed yet in the NFL.
Patriots kicker
The Patriots reportedly just signed a trick-shot kicker December 11, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick approaches a podium to take questions from reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Videotaping Controversy
Bill Belichick defends Patriots scout, denies involvement in videotaping controversy December 11, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady steps down from local role in Best Buddies charity December 11, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy called fans booing Patriots 'disrespectful' December 11, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Belichick and Saban
8 things we learned from HBO's Bill Belichick and Nick Saban documentary December 11, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Patriots Notebook
Josh McDaniels targeting ways to get N'Keal Harry more opportunities December 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Gerrit Cole, Yankees strike record $324M, 9-year deal December 11, 2019 | 1:46 AM
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole waves to fans as he leaves during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
MLB
Yankees sign ace Gerrit Cole on record $324 million, 9-year deal December 11, 2019 | 1:11 AM
NHL
Dallas Stars fire Jim Montgomery for unprofessional conduct December 11, 2019 | 12:26 AM
Holy Cross guard Drew Lowder drives against the Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 95-71. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
College Sports
Holy Cross loses to Division 3 UMass-Boston 69-66 December 10, 2019 | 9:29 PM
Is Mookie Betts headed out of Fenway Park so soon in his Red Sox career?
Red Sox
Trading Mookie Betts doesn’t seem to be high priority for Red Sox December 10, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before the game. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady, Patriots hope 3rd time is the charm on clinching playoff spot December 10, 2019 | 7:21 PM
Ahead of the Patriots-Bengals matchup on Sunday, the New England Patriots have been linked to a videotaping controversy against their opponents.
NFL
NFL hopes to decide quickly whether to punish Patriots for taping Bengals' sideline December 10, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' videotaping controversy December 10, 2019 | 7:03 PM
Red Sox
MLB free agency: The latest moves and Red Sox news from the Winter Meetings December 10, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Nick Cafardo Boston Globe Baseball Writer
Media
Late Boston Globe writer Nick Cafardo wins Spink Award December 10, 2019 | 4:45 PM