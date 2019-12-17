Another procedure for sidelined Kevan Miller
Miller, 32, has not played since fracturing his kneecap the first time in the final week of the 2018-19 regular season.
Veteran defenseman Kevan Miller, who fractured a knee twice in a span of weeks last spring and missed the playoffs, recently underwent a medical procedure to help speed his recovery time but remained out of practice during the Bruins’ workout Monday in Brighton.
“I thought by now he would be back in the mix,’’ said coach Bruce Cassidy, who provided little additional information about the procedure, which he said was performed two weeks ago. “I don’t have a great answer for you, but we’ll do our best to get him back here and see what his progress is — because he should be back with us.’’
Cassidy said he did “not know the exact term’’ for the procedure, but referred to “spinning the blood to help healing.’’
