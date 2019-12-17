Another procedure for sidelined Kevan Miller

Veteran defenseman Kevan Miller, who fractured a knee twice in a span of weeks last spring and missed the playoffs, recently under­went a medical procedure to help speed his recovery time but remained out of practice during the Bruins’ workout Monday in Brighton.

“I thought by now he would be back in the mix,’’ said coach Bruce Cassidy, who provided little additional information about the procedure, which he said was performed two weeks ago. “I don’t have a great answer for you, but we’ll do our best to get him back here and see what his progress is — because he should be back with us.’’

Advertisement

Cassidy said he did “not know the exact term’’ for the procedure, but referred to “spinning the blood to help healing.’’

Kevan Miller is still sidelined.