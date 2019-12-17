Kings come back to top Bruins 4-3 in overtime

The Kings pulled their goaltender and tied it on Matt Roy’s slap shot with 2:01 left in regulation.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning goal in OT.
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning goal in OT. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP
December 17, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored at 3:23 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kopitar beat Tuukka Rask with a high wrist shot after Jonathan Quick had come up with a huge save at the other end, giving the Kings their fourth win in five games and extending their best stretch of the season (4-0-1).

Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who couldn’t hold on to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before rallying for a thrilling finish. Down 3-2 late in the third, the Kings pulled Quick for an extra skater and tied it on Matt Roy’s slap shot with 2:01 left in regulation.

Advertisement

Adrian Kempe also scored for Los Angeles and Quick finished with 37 saves.

Danton Heinen had a goal and assist for Boston, which fell to 1-5-1 in its last six and has lost two straight at home. Patrice Bergeron and Brandon Carlo also scored for the Bruins, who lost despite outshooting the Kings 16-8 in the third. Rask had 23 saves for the Bruins.

Bergeron tied it at 2-all 10:44 into the second on a wrist shot from above the right circle, his third goal in five games.

Carlo’s goal 1:24 into the third gave Boston its first lead at 3-2. He scored from inside the blue line on a wrist shot that Quick got a piece of but couldn’t control after Heinen dug the puck out of a scrum in the corner.

Heinen was credited with an assist, his second point of the night after snapping a six-game scoreless streak on a power-play goal with 59 seconds left in the first to tie it at 1-all.

The Bruins were caught with too many men on the ice one minute into the game and Lizotte made them pay with a power-play goal at 2:17, deflecting a shot by Jeff Carter past Rask to put the Kings up 1-0.

Advertisement

Kempe sprung free for a short-handed breakaway and put the Kings up 2-1 at 2:45 of the second after Quick stopped a one-timer by Marchand.

NOTES: The Bruins opened a four-game homestand. … Toffoli’s assist on Lizotte’s goal extended his point streak to five games. … The Kings were 0-6-1 in their last seven against the Bruins. … Boston entered the game with a 4-0 record against Pacific Division opponents and was 7-2-1 against Western Conference teams.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Columbus on Thursday night.

Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore leads group of three Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections December 17, 2019 | 9:37 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady’s ailments have given backups practice opportunities December 17, 2019 | 7:16 PM
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How the sports world reacted to Josh Gordon's suspension December 17, 2019 | 7:04 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
NFL
Matt Patricia will return as Lions head coach for 2020 December 17, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Photo Studio: Portrait of Adrienne Lawrence (Joe Faraoni/ ESPN Images)
Media
ESPN reaches settlement with former on-air personality who alleged sexual harassment December 17, 2019 | 4:20 PM
Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Rajon Rondo, and Kevin Garnett in 2010.
Celtics
Rajon Rondo said he was supposed to make a cameo in 'Uncut Gems' December 17, 2019 | 4:12 PM
bruins notebook
Another procedure for sidelined Kevan Miller December 17, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Boston, MA - 12/06/2019 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate moments after Tatum drained a three point shot to put the Celtics up 85-64 late in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 07Celtics-Nuggets, LOID: 9.0.1595758471.
Sports Q
Which player would you rather have, Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum? December 17, 2019 | 2:18 PM
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Chicago, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
College Sports
Geno Auriemma to undergo surgery, may miss next game December 17, 2019 | 1:56 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern's family. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
NBA
David Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery December 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
Give them the benefit of the doubt, at least on the field — Patriots could still make the Super Bowl December 17, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tosses the red flag to challenge a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Patriots
Pete Carroll discussed Josh Gordon's most recent suspension December 17, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Rob Gronkowski poses with Roger Goodell after being drafted by the Patriots in 2010.
Patriots
Bill Belichick had more to say about Rob Gronkowski's humorous pre-draft visit in 2010 December 17, 2019 | 10:03 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
'Spygate 2' doesn't prove anything except that the Patriots are running out of excuses December 17, 2019 | 8:51 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
6 questions about the latest Patriots videotaping controversy, answered December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
This is the Celtics' most intriguing player combination December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots notebook
What Josh McDaniels had to say about N'Keal Harry December 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Drew Brees sets NFL all-time TD mark December 17, 2019 | 12:44 AM
Patriots
How Tom Brady reacted to Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning’s record December 16, 2019 | 11:07 PM
NHL
Coyotes acquire Taylor Hall from Devils for picks, prospects December 16, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Chestnut Hill, MA - Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley poses with his wife, Gina Hafley, and daughters Hope, 4, and Leah, 1, after a press conference at Boston College's Yawkey Athletics Center in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Monday, Dec. 16. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: JeffHafley
College Sports
New BC coach Jeff Hafley stops by campus on way to CFP Playoff December 16, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Suspension
Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely again December 16, 2019 | 4:26 PM
Robert Williams III goes in for a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter.
Celtics
Robert Williams diagnosed with bone edema in left hip December 16, 2019 | 12:46 PM
Tom Brady at the Best Buddies event at Harvard Stadium in 2015.
Patriots
Tom Brady discussed his changing role with Best Buddies International December 16, 2019 | 12:35 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
N'Keal Harry talked about finding his 'groove' against the Bengals December 16, 2019 | 11:57 AM
College Sports
New Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley: ‘We’re going to play tough’ December 16, 2019 | 11:13 AM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on the AFC East, Stephon Gilmore, and his reaction to the videotaping controversy December 16, 2019 | 10:23 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Patriots
Julian Edelman didn't want to make any excuses for his underwhelming performance Sunday December 16, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Joe Mixon during Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Joe Mixon said he was 'too scared' to ask for Tom Brady's jersey. Here's how Brady responded. December 16, 2019 | 9:16 AM
Cincinnati OH 12/15/19 New England Patriots Tom Brady talkiing it over with Josh McDaniels against the Cincinnati Bengals during third quarter action at Paul Brown Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
Patriots
Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture December 16, 2019 | 7:51 AM