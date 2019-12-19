Bruins fall to Islanders in shootout 3-2 at TD Garden

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech shoves Brad Marchand near the goal during the third period.
Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech shoves Brad Marchand near the goal during the third period. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
AP
December 19, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Barzal scored in regulation and the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

In the shootout, Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored for the Islanders. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins. Brad Marchand’s attempt to extend the shootout was stymied by Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov had 27 saves as New York snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boston.

The Islanders have won four of five.

Anders Bjork and Torey Krug scored for Boston. The Bruins are winless in four straight at home and seven of eight overall.

Devon Toews had a chance to end it for the Islanders in the closing seconds of overtime, but he lost control of the puck on a breakaway as he approached Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

Johnny Boychuk scored for the first time in 21 games, tying the score at 1 when beat a screened Rask with a shot from the blue line at 3:26 of the second.

Krug capitalized on a two-man advantage and tied the game at 2 with 12:36 remaining in the third period.

Varlamov made a highlight-reel save with 3:33 remaining in the second period. He dove across the crease and robbed Anders Bjork, who hung his head in disbelief.

Rask stopped 19 shots for Boston and has dropped five straight.

NOTES: Boston D John Moore was scratched in favor of Connor Clifton. Boston is 1-5 since Moore returned to the lineup. … Varlamov has won four straight. … Charlie Coyle assisted on Bjork’s goal. It was his first point in eight games. … Boychuk played for the Bruins for six seasons and left after the 2013-14 season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Nashville Predators on Saturday.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts
