3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders

The Bruins dropped to 0-5 in the shootout this season.

The Islanders greet goaltender Semyon Varlamov following their shootout win over the Bruins on Thursday night.
The Islanders greet goaltender Semyon Varlamov following their shootout win over the Bruins on Thursday night. –Angela Spagna/Bruins Daily
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Matthew Castle
7:31 AM

The Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders embarked on a war of attrition as both teams struggled to generate offense and create separation on the scoreboard Thursday night.

This battle went to the Islanders by way of a shootout.

Anders Bjork opened the scoring when he picked up a loose puck in the offensive zone and buried a wrist shot right under the cross just 1:58 into the game.

Bruce Cassidy stated after the morning skate that it would be tough to beat the Islanders defense. That sentiment proved true as the Bruins only mustered a mere 10 shots on net on Barry Trotz’s club through the first 40 minutes.

Advertisement

A physical Islanders side seized momentum over those first two periods. Former Bruin Johnny Boychuk and Matt Barzal each lit the lamp int he second period to give the Isles a 2-1 lead.

The Bruins came alive in the third period, however. They outshot the Islanders 16-1 over the last 20 minutes and pressured them with a relentless pace and tenacity.

Torey Krug brought Boston even with a one-time blast during a 5-on-3 opportunity.

Yet, the Bruins couldn’t reach that second gear to put them over the top, eventually falling in the shootout.

“Our third period was excellent,” Cassidy said following Boston’s 3-2 loss. “Our first two, we have some work to do.”

The Bruins gained a point but their struggles during the extra session continued. Here’s what we learned.

The Bruins have lost seven of eight

Cassidy’s bunch got off to one of the hottest starts in franchise history this season. Now they have come back down to earth a little bit as they have lost seven of their last eight games.

A mixture of slow starts and rough puck luck contributed to a lackluster 1-4-3 stretch. Four of those seven losses (in regulation and overtime) came by one goal, including their first two losses of the homestand to the Kings and Islanders.

Advertisement

But there’s no reason for panic right now in Boston as the Bruins sit comfortably atop the Atlantic Division standings.

Boston’s shootout struggles are concerning but not overwhelming

The Bruins have a monkey on their backs in the form of the dreaded shootout. Five times they have participated this season and five times they have come up empty.

“Listen, do I always sit here and tell you I want to win them? Of course,” Cassidy said. “Hasn’t happened for us, and other teams have finished better than us. I don’t have an answer for you there. We’ve talked about this before, we do work on this in practice. Not every day, but we do certain reps on it, build it in like probably every other specialized part of the game, like working on six-on-fives, etc.

“It hasn’t gone our way yet. I’ve got to believe we stay in that if we get in enough of them, some are going to go our way. But clearly, it’s not a strength of our team.”

The Bruins have one of the deepest and talented rosters in the league. Yet, they’ve somehow thrown their natural abilities out the window when they enter the shootout.

It’s not for a lack of talent but there’s a dark cloud that hovers over the TD Garden crowd whenever the Bruins can’t finish the game in regulation or overtime because they know what the result is going to be.

It’s certainly not the end of the world. The Bruins don’t see the shootout every game, but it’s starting to become an area of concern when they are just gifting away points.

Advertisement

“I think we are a little frustrated by our outcomes in the shootouts,” Bjork said. “It’s tough it hasn’t gone our way lately. It’s tough but obviously we have guys that can score goals.”

Anders Bjork is gaining trust with the coaching staff

There was no doubt about it Thursday night, Bjork was Boston’s best player. He played with a fiery pace and confidence that led to several quality looks, including his fifth goal of the season.

The 23-year-old almost cashed in on a second against the Islanders in the second period if not for Semyon Varlamov’s spectacular stop.

“I definitely thought I had that one,” Bjork said with a laugh. “It was a great save, but I’ll learn from it and maybe go low next time.”

More importantly, the coaching staff has trust in Bjork to play important minutes no matter the scenario. That’s a far cry from Bjork’s callup, as Cassidy was a bit gun shy in trotting the former Notre Dame standout out there in pivotal scenarios.

His prowess on Boston’s first shorthanded situation — with Connor Clifton in the box — on the primary penalty kill unit with Brad Marchand proved how far Bjork has come along since his late October callup from Providence.

The Bruins need all the secondary scoring they can get. Bjork’s growth and development in his third professional season can only help that cause.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL
Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech shoves Brad Marchand near the goal during the third period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Islanders in shootout 3-2 at TD Garden December 19, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots discussed their matchup against the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots-Bills
Bill Belichick on scheming for the Bills and Julian Edelman’s injury December 19, 2019 | 6:21 PM
With AJ Dillon gone, David Bailey will be counted on even more, both against Cincinnati and next season.
College Sports
5 things to know before BC football faces Cincinnati December 19, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Foxborough-12/18/19 The Patriots practiced at the practice field at Gillette Stadium.QB Tom Brady rolls out during a pass drill. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Patriots
12 Tom Brady stats that shed light on his 2019 season December 19, 2019 | 2:25 PM
A general view of the game ball during the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will the NFL Top 100 show have an impact on Hall of Fame voting? December 19, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Soccer
Here's the New England Revolution's 2020 schedule December 19, 2019 | 12:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater speaks with reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Matthew Slater had some all-time praise for Julian Edelman December 19, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Bill Belichick has been a major part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team program.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's best moments and stories from the NFL 100 All-Time Team reveal December 19, 2019 | 11:26 AM
Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward in December, 2019.
Celtics
What Adrian Wojnarowski had to say about Celtics trade possibilities December 19, 2019 | 8:57 AM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Pacers defeated the Celtics 122-117. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nicole Yang
'Once you learn somebody has been outsmarting you your whole life, it kind of sucks to realize' December 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 32 to lead Celtics past Mavericks 109-103 December 19, 2019 | 1:38 AM
John Henry (left) and Tom Werner spoke about Red Sox future plans Friday.
Red Sox
Red Sox to pay record $13.4 million in luxury tax December 18, 2019 | 11:00 PM
NFL
Jaguars fire top executive Tom Coughlin December 18, 2019 | 9:17 PM
Red Sox
Larry Lucchino undergoes surgery to remove cancerous blockage in kidney area December 18, 2019 | 7:47 PM
Stephon Gilmore leaves the field after the Patriots defeated the Bengals 34-13 on Dec.15.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore said there's 'no question' he is the Defensive Player of the Year December 18, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen in Game Seven of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Kevin Garnett explains why the Celtics weren't intimidated by LeBron James December 18, 2019 | 5:48 PM
This June 28, 2019 photo shows one of the betting boards at the sports book in the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. Despite a push from lawmakers favoring it, New York state is unlikely to offer mobile sports betting anytime soon, leaving much of the populous New York metropolitan region to New Jersey and Pennsylvania sports books. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Sports News
What other states can learn from Rhode Island as sports betting expands in 2020 December 18, 2019 | 3:19 PM
Terry Francona
Red Sox
Terry Francona's World Series rings were recovered after being stolen in November December 18, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Kyle Van Noy during the Patriots' game against the Chiefs earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy expressed his frustration about being left off the Pro Bowl roster December 18, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Jonathan Quick makes a save on Anders Bjork in his overtime breakaway attempt.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' frustrating OT loss to the Kings December 18, 2019 | 6:48 AM
Boston College guard Derryck Thornton (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
College Sports
Why BC basketball feels like the right fit for Derryck Thornton December 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar is congratulated by teammates after his game-winning goal in OT.
Bruins
Kings come back to top Bruins 4-3 in overtime December 17, 2019 | 10:22 PM
NFL
Baltimore Ravens tie Pro Bowl record with 12 selections December 17, 2019 | 9:49 PM
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore leads group of three Patriots’ Pro Bowl selections December 17, 2019 | 9:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in action during the first half of a NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NBA
'That's all me': LeBron James explains his social media strategy December 17, 2019 | 9:35 PM
Stanford's Kiana Williams during an NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec.15, 2019 in Palo Alto, Calif.
College Sports
UConn who? In women’s basketball, the west emerges from the shadows. December 17, 2019 | 9:09 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady’s ailments have given backups practice opportunities December 17, 2019 | 7:16 PM
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josh Gordon
How the sports world reacted to Josh Gordon's suspension December 17, 2019 | 7:04 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
NFL
Matt Patricia will return as Lions head coach for 2020 December 17, 2019 | 6:12 PM
Photo Studio: Portrait of Adrienne Lawrence (Joe Faraoni/ ESPN Images)
Media
ESPN reaches settlement with former on-air personality who alleged sexual harassment December 17, 2019 | 4:20 PM