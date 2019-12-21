David Pastrnak voted one of NHL’s four All-Star captains

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Boston’s David Pastrnak, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid were voted NHL All-Star captains.

Ovechkin was voted by fans to captain the Metropolitan Division, Pastrnak the Atlantic, MacKinnon the Central and McDavid the Pacific. McDavid was voted into All-Star Weekend for a fourth season in a row and Ovechkin a third in a row.

“It’s always nice to be a captain on the All-Star team,” Ovechkin said Saturday night. “Thanks fans for voting me (in). It’s a huge honor for me, for this organization and this team.”

This is set to be Ovechkin’s eighth All-Star appearance in his 15th season, if he goes. His 22 goals rank third in the league, trailing Pastrnak by six.

“We’ll see,” Ovechkin said. “It’s lots of games to play. I’m going to do the best for my health and for the playoffs and I have to be healthy for the most important games moving forward.”

McDavid leads the NHL with 59 points and should be joined by Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who’s second with 58 points.

The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues host All-Star Weekend in January. The skills competition is Friday, Jan. 24 and the 3-on-3 tournament is Saturday, Jan. 25.