David Pastrnak voted one of NHL’s four All-Star captains

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 07: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the third period of the game against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on December 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Avalanche defeat the Bruins 4-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
David Pastrnak. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
December 21, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Boston’s David Pastrnak, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid were voted NHL All-Star captains.

Ovechkin was voted by fans to captain the Metropolitan Division, Pastrnak the Atlantic, MacKinnon the Central and McDavid the Pacific. McDavid was voted into All-Star Weekend for a fourth season in a row and Ovechkin a third in a row.

“It’s always nice to be a captain on the All-Star team,” Ovechkin said Saturday night. “Thanks fans for voting me (in). It’s a huge honor for me, for this organization and this team.”

Advertisement

This is set to be Ovechkin’s eighth All-Star appearance in his 15th season, if he goes. His 22 goals rank third in the league, trailing Pastrnak by six.

“We’ll see,” Ovechkin said. “It’s lots of games to play. I’m going to do the best for my health and for the playoffs and I have to be healthy for the most important games moving forward.”

McDavid leads the NHL with 59 points and should be joined by Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who’s second with 58 points.

The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues host All-Star Weekend in January. The skills competition is Friday, Jan. 24 and the 3-on-3 tournament is Saturday, Jan. 25.

TOPICS: Bruins
Washington Wizards' Isaiah Thomas talks with fas in the stands during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas ejected after confrontation with fan in Wizards' loss to 76ers December 22, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Bruins
Bruins lose in OT, their 8th loss in 9 games December 21, 2019 | 11:18 PM
Patriots
After a full day of work, Elandon Roberts gives NSFW description of his role December 21, 2019 | 11:15 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media with stuffed toy elves on the podium in front of him following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lawrence Guy left Bill Belichick a postgame surprise on the podium December 21, 2019 | 10:28 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after Rex Burkhead #34 scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17.
Patriots
Tom Brady said he suffered a 'new' elbow injury Saturday December 21, 2019 | 10:20 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeat the Bills 24-17. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Josh Allen had to say after falling short against the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots clinched the AFC East December 21, 2019 | 9:04 PM
chad finn
Chad Finn: 24 thoughts on a total team effort by the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 9:03 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, celebrates after defensive back J.C. Jackson, far right, knocked down a pass in the end zone intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.
commentary
5 takeaways from the Patriots' division-clinching win over Buffalo December 21, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots
With 24-17 victory over Bills, Patriots clinch 11th straight AFC East crown December 21, 2019 | 8:02 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman evaluated for head injury, returns to Patriots-Bills December 21, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Jarrett Stidham drops back to pass against the New York Giants in the first half of an Aug. 29 preseason game.
Patriots
Patriots players have noticed improvements from Jarrett Stidham in practice December 21, 2019 | 6:03 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, left, runs with the ball as quarterback Tom Brady, right, runs ahead to block in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Lead blocker Tom Brady helped keep a Patriots run play alive December 21, 2019 | 5:56 PM
Patriots
Marcus Cannon was ruled out of Patriots-Bills with an ankle injury December 21, 2019 | 5:43 PM
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Live blog
Patriots clinch AFC East title with 24-17 win over Bills December 21, 2019 | 3:01 PM
Randy Moss had 50 touchdowns in 51 regular-season games with the Patriots.
Patriots
Randy Moss and Bill Belichick reminisced about their time together with the Patriots December 21, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Bruce Brown Jr. Wakefield METCO
NBA
Pistons guard, Boston native Bruce Brown Jr. surprises Wakefield METCO students with shopping spree December 21, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Grant Williams raised the roof after his put-back dunk.
Celtics
Grant Williams had a career night in the Celtics' win over the Pistons December 21, 2019 | 10:34 AM
Dwyane Wade family Thanksgiving photo
NBA
Dwyane Wade: 'I've watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually has come into' December 21, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Jaylen Brown reacts after hitting a 3 against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown score 6 points in just over 6 seconds December 21, 2019 | 9:09 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 20: Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Tacko Fall looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics
Brad Stevens gave the people what they wanted: Tacko Fall December 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Boston, MA - 10/31/2018 - Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy who is battling cancer made an appearance inside Fenway Park with NESN's Tom Caron at the pre parade rally inside the Park. Red Sox World Series victory parade. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 01Parade, LOID: 8.4.3675027897.
CHAD FINN | SPORTS MEDIA
Chad Finn hands out his end-of-year broadcasting awards December 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Florida Panthers' Noel Acciari celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
NHL
Former Bruin Noel Acciari has 2nd straight hat trick for Florida Panthers December 20, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Jayson Tatum initially had trouble getting a handle on the ball but swept in for a layup during the second quarter.
Celtics
Tatum, Brown help Celtics rout Pistons 114-93 December 20, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Adam Silver has pushed for an in-season tournament since taking over as NBA commissioner.
NBA
NBA sends teams proposal for 78-game season, other changes December 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward out again Friday for Celtics December 20, 2019 | 8:15 PM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Julian Edelman questionable, but expected to play vs. Buffalo December 20, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Tom Brady waves to the crowd after the Patriots' win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Patriots
Tom Brady keeps his promise to Joe Mixon, delivers signed jersey December 20, 2019 | 6:06 PM
NWHL All-Star Game
National Women’s Hockey League to hold All-Star Game in Boston in February December 20, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox invite eight non-roster players to spring training December 20, 2019 | 3:41 PM