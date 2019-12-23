Jeremy Roenick suspended by NBC Sports for remark about co-worker

Jeremy Roenick has been suspended by NBC Sports after the NHL analyst made comments on a Barstool Sports podcast about colleagues at the network.

The news was first reported by John Ourand at Sports Business Journal Monday, who received a statement from NBC Sports that said: “Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers. We will have no further comment at this time.’’

Roenick, who was born in Boston and played hockey at Thayer Academy, appeared on the Dec. 19 episode of Barstool’s “Spittin’ Chiclets’’ podcast. Roenick told a story about being on vacation in Portugal with his wife and NBC studio host Kathryn Tappen, and how a hotel guest had asked if the three were together.

“I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us,’’ Roenick said. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good. But it’s never going to happen.’’

Roenick later noted Tappen’s professionalism and how his wife is good friends with the respected former NESN anchor.

“Kathryn Tappen is one of the most professional . . . sports personalities that I know. She is true blue one of my favorite people in the world.’’

Roenick also described the appearance of fellow analyst Patrick Sharp.

“He is so beautiful, I’d have to think about it if he asked me,’’ said Roenick. “I wouldn’t say no right away.’’

Roenick, 49, has been an NBC Sports hockey analyst since 2010. He retired in 2009 after a 20-year NHL career. He was a two-time 50-goal scorer and scored 100 points three times.