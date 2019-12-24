3 takeaways from the Bruins’ statement win over the Capitals

A hot start and a feisty third period highlighted Boston's victory over Washington

An official kept Bruins winger David Pastrnak in place following his exchange with Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the third period.
An official kept Bruins winger David Pastrnak in place following his exchange with Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the third period. –Angela Spagna, Bruins Daily
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Tim Rosenthal
7:21 AM

The Boston Bruins were sick of losing, again.

They entered Monday’s tilt with the Washington Capitals having lost eight of their last nine games. Hardly an ideal situation against a Capitals squad that won 16 of their previous 17 meetings.

It didn’t matter. The Bruins, without Zdeno Chara (jaw procedure), needed this 7-3 victory for a morale boost heading into the holiday break.

Bruce Cassidy’s squad got that boost in a statement win over the NHL-leading Capitals in front of 17,580 at TD Garden. And they came out firing from the get-go.

Jake DeBrusk (power play), Brad Marchand (first goal since Nov. 27), Anders Bjork and Patrice Bergeron (on a 5-on-3 power play) all netted tallies in the opening 20 minutes, thus ending Braden Holtby’s night early.

Advertisement

 

Charlie Coyle scored a shorthanded marker on backup Ilya Samsonov for his 100th career goal 6:55 into the second. The Bruins wouldn’t be denied even with a head-scratching disallowed goal earlier in the middle stanza

 

Bergeron and David Krejci each added empty-netters following Washington tallies from Alex Ovechkin (at 14:35 in the second), Lars Eller (at 15:29 of the third) and Garnet Hathaway (scoring 57 seconds after Krejci’s empty-netter at 17:47).

Here’s what we learned from Boston’s statement win in its final meeting of the regular season with Washington.

Bruins chase Holtby following their thunderous start

Holtby loves playing against the Bruins. His success against the Black and Gold started with his stellar first-round playoff performance in 2012. It continued well into the decade as he entered Monday’s tilt sporting an 18-3-0 regular-season mark against Boston to go along with four shutouts, a 1.82 goals-against average and a stellar .944 save percentage.

The veteran netminder and 2016 Vezina winner played in every minute of every start in his career against the Bruins…until Monday.

The Bruins chased Holtby firing four goals on 11 first period shots. Bergeron’s tip-in on a late 5-on-3 attempt sealed Holtby’s rare off night against the Black and Gold.

 

“It was big to have the start that we did. It’s a lot easier to play this team when you have the lead and make them take chances.” Marchand said after breaking his 12-game goal drought. “It was big for us. And it allowed us to feel comfortable in the game early on, and we just rolled from there.”

Advertisement

Marchand and company had a comfortable margin to work with all night. The Bruins, however, endured some physical and somewhat painful moments.

Things got feisty in the third

A frustrated Capitals side still lived up to their M.O. with some thunderous hits. Yet, they still engaged some late, unnecessary contact at times, including Ovechkin’s slew foot on Matt Grzelcyk in the second period.

The Bruins stood together through it all, especially in the third. David Pastrnak took exception to Tom Wilson’s spear toward the end of a shift, eventually starting a donnybrook. The two combatants each received two-minute minors for roughing with Wilson also earning a 10-minute misconduct to end his night.

 

Late in regulation, with the game well out of reach, T.J. Oshie delivered a thunderous hit on Charlie McAvoy near the Capitals bench. The former Boston University defenseman skated to the locker room, missing the last few seconds that included another line brawl after the buzzer. Oshie did not receive any call for the hit.

Cassidy expressed some frustration during the postgame press conference. For the most part, though, the Bruins didn’t want to voice out their opinions following the game figuring the league will review some of the incidents from the third.

“There were a few incidents tonight, I imagine player safety might be a little bit busy. I know if it was a guy like a Marchand of the world, they’d be getting looked at,” Cassidy said. “I don’t want to say it was clean or dirty because I have not looked at it and imagine it will get looked at. They’ll have to judge that accordingly, right?”

Advertisement

Marchand has his well-documented history of supplemental discipline with the Player Safety. So does Wilson. At the very least, the department will have to take a look at Wilson’s incident, and maybe even Oshie’s.

Tuukka Rask bounced back

He had a sleepy moment in the third on Hathaway’s tally, but Rask surely stayed sharp in a bounce-back effort.

With Chara out and Torey Krug leaving with an upper-body ailment following a collision with Wilson in the middle stanza, the Bruins needed Rask to hold the fort at times. The Finn made 39 saves on the night, 31 of which came in the second and third periods.

Unlike his previous five starts, the 2014 Vezina Winner made some timely saves to keep the Bruins in a comfortable spot.

 

“We got up early obviously, finished our plays around the top of their crease. And then we got our saves when we needed them, especially penalty kill. There was a couple early on there we gave up some good looks, Ovechkin and Oshie on their first power play. And then from there, they had their push in the second again, good saves,” Cassidy said. “Tuukka was solid tonight. Obviously, the last goal was a miscommunication between the defense and the icing. But other than that, he was really solid.”

Rask needed a solid outing and so did the Bruins. Happy holidays indeed.

TOPICS: Bruins NHL
Chad Finn
A few thoughts on the possibility of the Red Sox trading David Price December 24, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did his pregame cheer. The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 21, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
NFL
Here's an updated look at the NFL playoff picture December 24, 2019 | 4:49 AM
Marshawn Lynch and the NFL haven’t seen eye to eye very often this season.
NFL
Marshawn Lynch signs with Seattle Seahawks December 23, 2019 | 11:53 PM
Nicole Yang
Celtics center Enes Kanter allowed to travel to Toronto for game on Christmas December 23, 2019 | 11:25 PM
Charlie Coyle scores a shorthanded goal on Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins score 4 goals in 1st period, top Capitals 7-3 December 23, 2019 | 10:16 PM
Tacko
Tacko Fall takes the stage in Boston to conduct the Holiday Pops December 23, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Jeremy Roenick.
Sports Media
Jeremy Roenick suspended by NBC Sports for remark about co-worker December 23, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski posted a video of a holiday story featuring Bill Belichick.
Santa Gronk
Rob Gronkowski read a holiday story starring Bill Belichick as the Grinch December 23, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media on the podium following the win against the Buffalo Bills.
Speech
Bill Belichick: 'This is a big week, and we’re in the playoffs. We are in the playoffs now.' December 23, 2019 | 4:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Belichick and Brady
Bill Belichick described working with Tom Brady on set of NFL 100 series December 23, 2019 | 3:07 PM
Rich Hill pitched for the Dodgers in 2019.
Rich Hill
Rich Hill, wife arrested outside Gillette Stadium before Patriots-Bills game December 23, 2019 | 2:58 PM
FILE -- Sports Illustrated and other national magazines sit on the racks of a newsstand in Manhattan, Sept. 17, 2018. Sports Illustrated has been transferred to the Seattle digital platform company Maven, and along with the change of hands for the 65-year-old magazine layoffs followed, according to three people with knowledge of the decision. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated’s new owners say they’re saving the magazine. Staffers say it’s in chaos. December 23, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies during today's rally ending at city hall. New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
Patriots
Don't forget how lucky you are to be a Boston sports fan right now December 23, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Tom Brady jogging off the field after the Patriots' win over the Bills on Saturday.
Patriots
Tom Brady on Julian Edelman, the NFL All-Time Team, and his father's habit of talking to the media December 23, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Roger Goodell during a press conference earlier in 2019.
Patriots
NFL reportedly 'showing frustration' in Patriots videotaping investigation December 23, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Business
DraftKings to go public, combine with tech firm SBTech December 23, 2019 | 7:21 AM
Nicole Yang
For Patriots rookies, loneliness is part of the game December 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Chiefs remain a game behind Patriots with 26-3 win over Bears December 23, 2019 | 1:33 AM
Red Sox pitcher David Price watches the game from the steps.
Red Sox
Red Sox and Blue Jays exploring a trade for David Price December 22, 2019 | 10:09 PM
Jayson Tatum reacts after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half Sunday.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum pours in career-high 39 points as Celtics pull away from Hornets December 22, 2019 | 8:34 PM
Isaiah Thomas talks with fans in the stands.
NBA
Isaiah Thomas suspended, 2 Sixers fans banned December 22, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Tommy Amaker led Harvard to a win over Howard on Sunday.
College Sports
Harvard beats Howard, 60-55, in men's basketball December 22, 2019 | 5:10 PM
NFL
Ravens win 11th straight, clinch top seed in AFC playoffs December 22, 2019 | 4:50 PM
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas pushes past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Saints' Michael Thomas sets single-season record for most receptions December 22, 2019 | 4:45 PM
NFL
Le'Veon Bell, Jets damage Steelers' playoff hopes with 16-10 victory December 22, 2019 | 4:37 PM
Bill Belichick wearing a division champions hat during a Patriots postgame press conference after beating the Bills.
Patriots
By the numbers: Putting the Patriots' 11th straight AFC East title into perspective December 22, 2019 | 3:38 PM
Patriots
Chad Finn: Just when the Patriots’ problems seemed to be irreparable, they solved them in remarkable fashion December 22, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Patriots
Here are the Patriots’ 2020 opponents December 22, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara to undergo surgery December 22, 2019 | 1:56 PM
In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) late in the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Year in Review
Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls December 22, 2019 | 10:04 AM