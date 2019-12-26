Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko injures leg in opening minute of WJC

Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury in the opening minute of the opening game of the World Junior Championship.

Lauko, 19, was skating for the host Czech Republic team when he was clipped from behind, causing him to twist his right leg as he was hit head-on by another player.

Lauko, a forward, fell to the ice and immediately clutched his leg 53 seconds into the game and on his first shift. He eventually made his way to the bench, and was seen on camera hopping on his left leg down the hallway to the team locker room.

“He obviously will not return,’’ analyst Ray Ferraro said as the TSN broadcast showed Lauko in the third period sitting in a chair, rinkside, in street clothes with his right leg immobilized and elevated. “You can’t help but feel sorry … Just brutal to see.’’

It is the second time in three weeks that Lauko was knocked out of a game. On Dec. 7, while skating for the Providence Bruins, he was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision. He had four goals and four assist in 18 games with Providence. After passing a concussion test, he was cleared to return to the Czech Republic to play in the WJC on Dec. 17.

His play in the preseason had Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy comparing Lauko to a young Brad Marchand.

Lauko was selected by the Bruins in the third round (No. 77 overall) by the Bruins in 2018. He had 21 goals and 20 assist in 44 games for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring the game-winner in the final minute of the final game of the round robin of the Memorial Cup.