Bruins place Torey Krug on IR; Charlie McAvoy out, too

BUFFALO — On the same day team captain Zdeno Chara returned to the lineup, good to go after Monday’s corrective surgery on his jaw, the Bruins will be minus both Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy from their back line Friday night in their first game following the holiday break.

Krug, smacked to the ice Monday night by Washington’s Tom Wilson, was placed on the NHL’s injured reserve list on Friday morning.

According to coach Bruce Cassidy, Krug will be eligible to return to action for the Dec. 31 matinee in New Jersey — but that could be optimistic.