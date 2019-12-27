Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko suffers knee injury in World Juniors
Lauko will miss the rest of the tournament.
BUFFALO — Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko, injured only seconds into his first shift for Team Czech at the World Junior Championships on Thursday, remains in the Czech Republic, but will be sidelined for the remainder of the tournament.
According to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, here for his club’s matchup Friday night with the Sabres, Lauko suffered a sprained right MCL in the opening minute of Czechia’s 4-3 win over Russia.
“He’ll stay over there for now,’’ said Sweeney, noting that Boston team doctors have yet to read test results on Lauko’s injury. “He’s discouraged . . . home country . . . first shift . . .’’
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.
Be kind. Be civil.
Boston.com Community Guidelines
Share a news tip: tips@boston.com
Suggest a correction: editors@boston.com