Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko suffers knee injury in World Juniors

BUFFALO — Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko, injured only seconds into his first shift for Team Czech at the World Junior Championships on Thursday, remains in the Czech Republic, but will be sidelined for the remainder of the tournament.

According to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, here for his club’s matchup Friday night with the Sabres, Lauko suffered a sprained right MCL in the opening minute of Czechia’s 4-3 win over Russia.

“He’ll stay over there for now,’’ said Sweeney, noting that Boston team doctors have yet to read test results on Lauko’s injury. “He’s discouraged . . . home country . . . first shift . . .’’