DeBrusk gets 2 power-play goals early in 3rd, Bruins top Sabres 3-2

David Pastrnak skates past Sabres Rasmus Asplund during the first period.
David Pastrnak skates past Buffalo's Rasmus Asplund during the first period. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KEN POWTAK
AP
December 29, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored two power-play goals 18 seconds apart early in the third after sitting on the bench for much of the opening period, and the Boston Bruins completed a home-and-home sweep of the Buffalo Sabres with a 3-2 victory Sunday night.

David Pastrnak added his NHL-leading 29th goal and Tuukka Rask made 24 saves for the Bruins, who have earned at least one point in each of their last seven games (4-0-3).

Rasmus Ristolainen and Curtis Lazar scored for the Sabres, who have lost six of seven. Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots.

With Johan Larsson in the penalty box serving a double minor for two separate penalties on the same shift – one for tripping and the other for hooking – DeBrusk scored his power-play goals.

Advertisement

On the first, he circled the net and tipped Steven Kampfer’s shot past Ullmark at 2:37. The second came when DeBrusk fired a tough-angle shot from the left wing that hit the goalie’s right pad and popped into the net inside the near post.

Pastrnak double shifted, skating with his regular line – the team’s top one – and on the second in place of DeBrusk for a large portion of the opening period.

Rask made a couple of big stops in the final three minutes.

With an extra skater on due to a delayed penalty, Lazar’s goal sliced it to 3-2 at 5:08 of the period. Lazar also hit the crossbar with just more than seven minutes to play.

Facing each other again after Boston won 3-0 in Buffalo on Friday, the Sabres seemed a bit more energized at the start, holding the Bruins without a shot on goal for more than 11 minutes into the opening period.

But the Bruins took a 1-0 lead when Pastrnak converted on their second shot, firing a wrister past Ullmark after taking a cross-ice pass from Brad Marchand at the end of a 2-on-1 break 12:39 in.

The Sabres tied it when Ristolainen was credited with a goal at 6:37 of the second. Rask came across and made a pad save on Ristolainen’s wrister from the right circle. The puck trickled between his pads and was in the crease slightly behind him when defenseman Zdeno Chara tried to poke it back under his legs but banked it into the net off one of the goalie’s skates.

Advertisement

The Bruins had three power plays in the second, but hardly generated any quality chances. In fact, on the third one Buffalo had two good chances that Rask turned aside.

NOTES: Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton left the ice in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. Boston was already without defenseman Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy. Krug was placed on injured reserve Friday with an upper-body injury and McAvoy is out with an undisclosed injury. … The teams’ final regular-season meeting is March 13 in Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on New Year’s Eve.

Bruins: At the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday afternoon.

TOPICS: Bruins Hockey Massachusetts
Patriots
Patriots’ Josh McDaniels expected to be a hot name for coaching vacancies December 29, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Miami Dolphins smiles as he leaves the field after defeating the Patriots 27-24.
Dolphins Win
Ryan Fitzpatrick said DeVante Parker 'stepped up big' against Stephon Gilmore December 29, 2019 | 6:39 PM
Patriots
24 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins December 29, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks shocked as he glances at offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' disturbing loss to the Dolphins December 29, 2019 | 5:49 PM
Bill Belichick leaves the field after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins December 29, 2019 | 5:03 PM
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, left, catches the winning touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Patriots
Dolphins stun Patriots 27-24, denying them a first-round bye December 29, 2019 | 4:46 PM
Patriots
Patriots to face Titans in wild-card round of playoffs December 29, 2019 | 4:42 PM
NFL
Jets close season with 13-6 win over playoff-bound Bills December 29, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Jenny Dell, Will Middlebrooks, and their two daughters.
Media
Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks welcomed another baby girl this weekend December 29, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception to Miami Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe. The Patriots lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 24-27.
Live blog
Patriots stunned by Dolphins, 27-24, in regular season finale December 29, 2019 | 11:22 AM
PATRIOTS NOTEBOOK
Patriots notebook: Dante Scarnecchia offers Josh McDaniels highest praise December 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Presidential candidate, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, right, talks with actor Donnie Wahlberg during the second half on an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Amid swing through New Hampshire, Tulsi Gabbard catches a Celtics game December 28, 2019 | 11:16 PM
In this Dec. 14, 2019 photo Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough, left, speaks with Carley McCord, center, following a win over the Destrehan in the State Division 5A Championship football game in Lafayette, La. One of victims in a deadly Louisiana plane crash was a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach. Steven Ensminger Jr. says his wife, Carley McCord, died in the crash in Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 28, on the way to a college football playoff game in Atlanta. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
College Sports
College sports reporter Carley McCord dies in plane crash December 28, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) reacts after his dunk during the first half on an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Kyle Lowry scores 30, Serge Ibaka has 20 in Raptors' 113-97 win over Celtics December 28, 2019 | 10:26 PM
In this April 10, 2019, file photo, Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA game.
Patriots
Florida is seeking felony charge against Robert Kraft in solicitation case December 28, 2019 | 1:24 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass.
NFL
High stakes, rested starters: It may get weird in NFL week 17 December 28, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick embrace after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston.
Patriots
11 things we learned from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on the 'NFL 100 All-Time Team' show December 28, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Patrice Bergeron scored a pair of goals for the third straight game against the Sabres.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Sabres December 28, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks to players during the first half of a game.
NFL
Falcons coach Dan Quinn saved job with strong finish, players' support December 28, 2019 | 2:20 AM
Tom Brady was one of 10 quarterbacks officially named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team on Friday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady one of 10 quarterbacks named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team December 27, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron (37) scored twice in the Bruins' win on Friday.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron's third straight 2-goal game lifts Bruins over Sabres December 27, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Bruins
Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko suffers knee injury in World Juniors December 27, 2019 | 8:14 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are executing at a high level for the Celtics.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both score 30-plus as Celtics breeze past Cavaliers December 27, 2019 | 6:31 PM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara returns to lineup to face Sabres Friday night December 27, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Walter McCarty coaches his Evansville team.
Celtics
Former Celtics player, assistant Walter McCarty placed on leave by Evansville amid Title IX investigation December 27, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Shilique Calhoun was the only Patriots player that did not practice Thursday or Friday.
Patriots
Here's this week's Patriots injury report December 27, 2019 | 4:45 PM
Antonio Brown worked out with the Saints on Friday.
Antonio Brown
Sean Payton: Saints doing due diligence on receiver Antonio Brown December 27, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Jaylen Brown puts up a jump shot over Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw.
Celtics
Why Brian Scalabrine didn’t call the Celtics’ Christmas Day game from Toronto December 27, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Kawhi Leonard celebrates his game-winning basket as time expired at the end of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard named AP's male athlete of 2019 December 27, 2019 | 1:05 PM
It’s student meets teacher when Brian Flores (left) returns to Gillette this weekend.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Even the unpredictable won’t affect the outcome of Patriots-Dolphins December 27, 2019 | 11:24 AM